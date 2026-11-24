Stagecoach 2024 honors Dolly Parton with Dolly Day on April 23. The country festival features headliners like Garth Brooks, Riley Green, and Kelly Clarkson in Indio, California.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival will officially dedicate its opening day of the three-day event as Dolly Day. This tribute begins on April 23 and continues through April 25 in Indio, California. The announcement highlights the deep connection between the late icon and the modern country music community.

Stagecoach Dolly Day Tribute Details

Carson Daly revealed the special commemoration during his appearance on a singing competition program. He explained that festival organizers encourage attendees to wear apparel featuring Dolly Parton. The hosts then transitioned the spotlight to country music star Riley Green for a personal demonstration of fan gear.

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Daly handed the conversation over to Green, who displayed a t-shirt featuring the late Country Queen. Kelly Clarkson, who is also part of the festival lineup, teased the audience about the design. She suggested fans reveal how the shirt truly looks to generate excitement before the event starts.

Riley Green Shirt Reveal and Fan Reaction

Green responded to Clarkson's comment by lifting his hoodie slightly. The movement revealed the t-shirt had no sleeves, providing the crowd a brief view of his biceps. The audience reacted with loud squeals to the playful moment and the tribute to Parton.

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The interaction showcased the humorous and respectful tone the festival organizers plan to maintain. It serves as a preview of the celebrations planned for the first day of the event. Fans are expected to embrace the casual dress code to honor the legendary musician.

2024 Lineup and Festival Headliners

The Stagecoach lineup includes major acts such as HARDY, Turnpike Troubadours, and Charley Crockett. Additional performers include Jo Dee Messina, Kaitlin Butts, Willie Nelson & Family, and Brothers Osborne. Newer artists like Shaboozey, Dasha, and Stella Lefty are also scheduled to appear.

Garth Brooks and Zach Top are confirmed as headliners for the weekend. Kelly Clarkson remains a key figure in the roster, adding significant star power to the festival. The diverse group of artists reflects the broad appeal of contemporary country music.

Posthumous Tribute to Dolly Parton

This marks the first year of the country fest since Parton died at the age of 80 in August. Her passing followed a battle with cancer that was publicized earlier in the year. The festival serves as a major platform for artists to pay respects to her legacy.

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Clarkson shared a personal memory from the 2023 ACM Awards, where she performed a duet of I Will Always Love You with Parton. Just 30 minutes before they went on stage, Clarkson learned that her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock had been finalized.

Blackstock passed away three years after the divorce was settled in September. Clarkson recalled a meaningful backstage moment with Parton during that stressful time. She described how Parton comforted her during a wild moment in her personal life.

Continuing the Legacy of Country Music Icons

The Stagecoach festival continues to be a central event for the country music industry. With its focus on both established legends and rising stars, it maintains its status as a premier gathering. The tribute to Parton ensures her influence remains visible in the genre.

Attendees are advised to prepare for the April 23-25 dates in Indio. The combination of musical performances and personal tributes creates a unique atmosphere. The event stands as a testament to the enduring impact of Dolly Parton on country music culture.