Johanna Chesser, an early childhood educator in Stafford, utilizes her passion for running to support the Houston Food Bank, ensuring students receive essential meals.

Johanna Chesser, a dedicated educator at the Stafford Early Childhood Center in Stafford, Texas, has launched a specialized fundraising campaign to combat weekend hunger among her young students. She is actively raising money for the Houston Food Bank by participating in the Houston Marathon through the organization Run for a Reason program. This initiative directly supports the Backpack Buddy program, which provides essential food packages for children to take home every Friday until they return to school on Monday.

Chesser teaches pre-K 3, pre-K 4, and kindergarten classes at her school. She emphasizes that her role involves nurturing the hearts of her students just as much as teaching them reading and math. Her goal is to create a secure and welcoming environment where young learners feel eager to attend school. This holistic approach to education recognizes that emotional safety is a prerequisite for academic engagement and personal development.

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Outside of her classroom responsibilities, Chesser finds that solo running provides necessary time for reflection. She uses this time to process the emotional weight of her work and connect with the community needs she witnesses daily. By combining her passion for long-distance running with her professional mission, she transforms a personal hobby into a powerful tool for social good and community support.

She chose to support the Houston Food Bank because she witnesses the organization impact her school community firsthand. The Backpack Buddy program was established to fill a critical void where some children return home with very little or no food during weekends and holidays. This gap in nutrition creates significant stress for vulnerable students and the educators who care for them.

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As a teacher, Chesser strives to ensure that students have access to food, water, and clothes to feel safe and secure. She noted that they do have students who arrive at school hungry, making the provision of these basic necessities a daily priority. The teacher works to make the school a place where children feel they have a safe and stable environment to thrive.

The financial contributions generated through this channel have a measurable and immediate effect on local food security. The Houston Food Bank states that every dollar donated helps to provide three meals for those in need. This efficiency means that small individual donations can go a long way in alleviating hunger and supporting struggling families across the region.

All donations made through this specific fundraising effort stay local, ensuring that resources remain within the Houston area. This localized approach maximizes the impact of community support by directing aid directly to the neighborhoods and schools that need it most. It creates a direct link between local runners and local families facing food insecurity.

Support for this cause extends beyond individual fundraising efforts to include broader community participation. Residents can join ABC13 on Giving Tuesday to participate in a large-scale food drive event. The event is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 1, 2026, providing a clear window for community engagement.

Participants in the Giving Tuesday event can drop off food donations at various sites throughout the Houston area. The distribution network includes the main Houston Food Bank location. This central hub serves as a primary collection point for the volume of food collected during the single-day window.

Additional drop-off points are available in several key municipalities to increase accessibility for donors. Convenient locations include sites in the Montrose area, Baytown, Galveston, Sugar Land, Pearland, and Richmond/Rosenberg. These diverse locations allow residents from different parts of the region to contribute easily to the cause.

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The coordinated effort aims to maximize the volume of food collected during the single-day window to support ongoing programs. By providing multiple accessible drop-off points, the initiative removes logistical barriers for potential donors. This strategy encourages broad participation from the entire Greater Houston community.

Chesser hopes that her initiative highlights how educators can extend their protective role into the home environments of vulnerable children. By leveraging her personal passion for long-distance running, she ensures that young learners have access to consistent nutritional support beyond the school day. This effort demonstrates the power of individual action in addressing systemic issues like child hunger.

The impact of her work is visible in the relief it provides to families who struggle to put food on the table. By addressing weekend hunger, the program helps stabilize the home lives of her students. This stability allows children to focus better in class and feel more secure in their daily routines.

Educators like Chesser play a crucial role in identifying and addressing the non-academic needs of their students. Her work underscores the importance of community resources in supporting early childhood development. The partnership between the school, the teacher, and the Houston Food Bank creates a robust safety net for vulnerable families.

Residents interested in supporting this cause can give online to the Houston Food Bank. Alternatively, they can participate in the upcoming Giving Tuesday event by dropping off food donations at the designated locations. Every contribution, whether monetary or in-kind, helps sustain the Backpack Buddy program and supports hungry children across the region.