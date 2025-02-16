Stafford's Future with the Rams Uncertain, Steelers Remain a Potential Trade Destination

This article discusses the likelihood of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford returning for the 2025 season and explores the possibility of a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It examines potential trade terms and the impact such a move could have on both teams.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to return to Los Angeles in 2025, according to sources close to the situation. However, something will have to be done with Stafford's contract, as was the case last offseason. It is expected that the team will convert salary into bonuses again to lower the cap hit and move Stafford's 2025 compensation into a range more befitting of a good starting NFL quarterback.

The possibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers acquiring Stafford has been a topic of discussion. CBS Sports analyzed a potential trade scenario, suggesting the Steelers could offer their first-round pick this year in exchange for the Rams' first-round pick (with a five-spot difference), along with their 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 conditional second-round pick that could become a first-round pick depending on Stafford's snaps played. This proposed trade resembles the Aaron Rodgers deal from a few years ago.The cost for such a trade aligns with what Rodgers fetched when he left Green Bay. If the Steelers aim to maximize their Super Bowl window, acquiring Stafford could be a significant move. However, Stafford would require a reworked contract and needs to demonstrate he has overcome signs of decline. Additionally, Stafford's history of injuries raises concerns, especially considering the Steelers' young offensive line. This move wouldn't necessarily alleviate those worries in Pittsburgh





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MATTHEW STAFFORD LOS ANGELES RAMS PITTSBURGH STEELERS NFL TRADE CONTRACT REWORK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelly Stafford Reflects on Matthew Stafford's Future After Rams' Playoff LossKelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, shared a heartfelt message on social media following their playoff exit, leaving fans to wonder about her husband's future in the NFL.

Read more »

Kelly Stafford shares fuzzy Matthew Stafford photo as Rams future remains 'blurry'The veteran quarterback has been at the center of trade buzz this offseason.

Read more »

Matthew Stafford Not Certain of Future After Rams' Playoff Loss to EaglesLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is uncertain of future after playoff loss to Philadelphia Eagles.

Read more »

Rams' Matthew Stafford Discusses NFL Future Following Loss to EaglesThe veteran leader shared some interesting comments after the Rams' season concluded.

Read more »

Rams' Matthew Stafford says he'll take time to decide futureMatthew Stafford said after Sunday's season-ending loss that he hasn't made a decision about his future but noted he was 'playing some pretty good ball.'

Read more »

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford to think about future after playoff exitStafford said he would ‘take some time to think about it’ when asked after the Rams’ season-ending 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round on Sunday.

Read more »