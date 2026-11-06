Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech-SMU: Can The Hokies Triumph In Dallas?

Virginia Tech football takes on SMU in Dallas, Texas, today, striving to improve to 7-2 (4-2 ACC) in its first year under head coach James Franklin. Ahead of th

Oct 10, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer scrambles away from pursuit by California Golden Bears defensive lineman Legend Journey during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin Dallas, Texas, today, striving to improve to 7-2 in its first year under head coach James Franklin. Ahead of the clash, here's our staff's predictions as to what will unfold tonight in the Lone Star State. While it will still be a long shot even if they find a way to win, the Hokies' ACC hopes are on the line tomorrow night at SMU.

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The Mustangs are also battling for their ACC title hopes, and that makes this a fascinating matchup. This is a chance for James Franklin to land another win against one of the better programs in the conference, and I think they have the offense to take advantage of a suspect SMU defense. If the Hokies can get after Kevin Jennings and force a few turnovers, I think they are able to do that and score a big win.

Syracuse left a blueprint last Saturday, beating SMU 30-27 on a touchdown with 17 seconds left. Virginia Tech is built to follow it. Nobody has beaten the Hokies by more than five points this season, and they come in with 13 days of rest to SMU’s six. Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, and both picks came in one night against Pitt.

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He won’t hand Kevin Jennings free possessions, which puts the game on Brent Pry’s defense. That group made 13 tackles for loss at Clemson, and it won’t need half that many Friday if it gets off the field on third down. Friday won’t be a rout, but I think the Hokies give the Mustangs their first home loss in the ACC. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Let's get this out of the way: SMU has never lost an ACC game at home.

Its strongest wins at Gerald J. Ford Stadium this season, however, came against Virginia and California — two squads with a combined 7-11 record. The Hokies should be well-equipped to contend with the Mustangs, though SMU signal-caller Kevin Jennings may present Tech with its toughest test of the season yet.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has been stellar this campaign, throwing 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and while I expect another strong performance from him, I think SMU narrowly edges Virginia Tech in Dallas tonight. I think this game will be defined by one word over the 60 minutes of action: Intensity.

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Several factors will fuel that fire: Friday night lights, the Mustangs coming off the Syracuse loss and Tech finding itself back in the receiving-votes category of the AP Top 25. But most importantly, I see both offenses locking into a close-knit battle, as both sides can mend their attacks with a healthy mix of the ground and air attack.

Ultimately, I think the Hokies' defense can handle the contest by not allowing SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings to extend many plays outside the pocket, which has been a struggle for the Hokies in recent years. Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics.

He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.