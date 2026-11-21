Last week, the Titans On SI staff predicted an unfortunate defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That came to pass, but not without enough positive m

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward hands off to running back Tony Pollard during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectan unfortunate defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That came to pass, but not without enough positive momentum for a few of us to change our tune this week.the 2027 draft. Every discussion around this team is double-edged; the future takes hold on the now for a team in the Titans' position. For Sunday's Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, the staff are evenly divided.

Also read Cowboys face last-place Titans with new defensive play-caller, fading playoff hopes

Here are our individual cases for the outcome:In recent weeks, the Tennessee Titans have produced positive trends that have me cautiously optimistic heading into Jerry’s World, especially with QB Cam Ward seeming to find his stride. However, the Titans’ defense has fallen apart. Across their last three matchups, Tennessee has allowed an average of 36 points per game, including back-to-back games of at least 40 points given up.

Although the Cowboys’ defense hasn’t lived up to expectations, QB Dak Prescott has led Dallas to a top-five scoring offense with an average of nearly 29 points per game. Dallas has the offensive weapons to dominate an underwhelming Tennessee secondary. I anticipate even a herculean effort fromTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Titans are 1-8 coming off a 17-point loss, but I feel good about the team's chances this week. It helps that Dallas has one of the worst defenses in the league and just swapped their defensive play-callers right before this matchup. It also helps that Cam Ward is on a tear and will return his best pass-catcher on the road this week.

Like the rest of the staff, I think it'll come down to the wire. Ultimately, if Tennessee is going to pull away, it will be because Robert Saleh's defense finally finds a way to reward the offense for improving on a weekly basis. Give me the Titans in their second victory of the season in Week 11.

This just feels like the type of game where the Cowboys end up laying an egg and all of the national sports shows spend the week making fun of them because of it. I expect the Titans’ talented young tandem of QB Cam Ward and WR Carnell Tate to make their presence felt throughout the contest as they play together for the first time in nearly a month.

It also wouldn’t shock me if RB Tony Pollard ends up having a big day against his former team. But with the Titans’ defensive struggles being just as bad, if not worse than Dallas’, I think the Titans end up falling just short in a game that produces a lot of points by both teams. Tennessee’s offense is finally gaining momentum, while Dallas’s defense is going in the opposite direction.

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If Brian Daboll’s unit can play efficient, mistake-free football, and Robert Saleh’s defense holds Dak Prescott and the dynamic Cowboys’ offense in check, the Titans should pick up their second win of the year. The Titans have all the ingredients for an upset here. We'll see if the team can finally put together a complete game and pull off the win.