Georgia Tech faces the No.1 country on Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience. It will be a tough one with how the Bulldogs are playing this season,

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets assistant wide receivers coach DeAndre Hopkins on the field before a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfaces the No.1 country on Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience. It will be a tough one with how theare playing this season, who look like a clear national championship contender. Now, the biggest question is if Georgia Tech can at least make it competitive. We will find out.

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The biggest thing you want to see in rivalries is the ability to compete and not just lay down. Yes, Georgia is the No.1 team in the nation, but the Yellow Jackets still have a lot to play for, with one of the main ones being pride. As Coach Key said earlier during his press conference during the week, competitors compete. The Yellow Jackets have some talented players that could make this game competitive.