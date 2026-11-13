Staff Predictions for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: Will The Changes Make A Difference?

Georgia Tech faces one of its biggest ACC rivals on Saturday when they go on the road to face the Clemson Tigers. Georgia Tech are losers of four consecutive ga

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back TJ Banks and defensive back Kaleb Beasley break up a pass intended for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectGeorgia Tech are losers of four consecutive games and made wholesale changes this week. Will they be able to make a major upset on the road on Saturday? The mark of a good offensive coordinator is one who can make up for deficiencies and weaknesses while playing to his players' strengths. There are a lot of flaws on this team, but there are some strengths.

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One of them is the playmakers the Yellow Jackets have on the outside. They have to find a way to get the ball to Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen. It will alleviate some of the struggles the offensive line has had and some of the pressure. Alberto Mendoza is the better passer between him and Grady Adamson, but struggles when he has pressure in his face.

A good way to help is to get the ball out quickly and create easy reads. Also, a running game can help alleviate some of the issues the Yellow Jackets have had. That starts with dominating the line of scrimmage consistently. Easier said than done with the defensive front Clemson has.

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“George will still call it. That's a uh you know like I said offense defense are totally different in regards to calling the game. All right. And people in place to be able to call it or not call it.

Uh and that's with a lot of the adjustments and things uh that we're doing is to put our guys in the best position our players,”“When you're not pleased with a position, it's not always just the position, okay? There's other factors involved in that. … I want to see them strain. … Play low to high, play fundamentally sound, be disciplined before the snap.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Me and Jackson are rolling on our picks in the last four weeks and have nailed them. With another game on Saturday, we take a look on how we see the game turning out.

Georgia Tech is hoping that staff changes are going to give them the needed boost to go on the road and beat Clemson, a place they have not won since 2008, but I don't think that is going to happen. The Yellow Jackets are still playing musical chairs at quarterback, and if that is not going to work against Louisville's defense, it's probably not going to work against Clemson.

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The Tigers' offense is dreadful, but playing Georgia Tech's defense will fix that. Clemson wins big. Georgia Tech made massive staff changes this past week, and will look different when they trot out on Saturday vs the Tigers. They could look better, but with so many injuries and guys banged up this seems like a game they will struggle.

While Clemson offense is nothing to write home about, the Tigers defense is elite. Georgia Tech hasn’t crossed over 20 points in the last two games, and has struggled offensively. It looks like they will still have multiple quarterbacks playing which is problematic. I think Clemson forces multiple turnovers, and cruise to a defensive win over the Yellow Jackets.

Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets.

Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.