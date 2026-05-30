Staff Picks: A TV time warp and a comedy as off-putting as it is funny

There’s an unofficial theme to this week’s Staff Picks, as senior TV editor Erik Adams recommends a fictional TV station and staff writer Matt Schimkowitz uncorks the latest sequel in a fictional film franchise.

A few years back, a video came across my Twitter feed that entranced me in ways online videos rarely do. It helped that it had very few hallmarks of the contemporary internet: From a stockpile of found footage, some pitch-perfect typography, and a pop-damaged smart-ass sense of humor, filmmaker Rachel Lichtman had constructed the opening credits tos. My imagination was immediately fired. What other hitmaking icons of adult contemporary radio would fit in this comedic mashup game?

Was there an entire alternate-universe equivalent of the classic early-’70s CBS Saturday-night lineup that subbed out Moore and Newhart for Elton John and Steely Dan? And, if so, would Carole King lead into the 11 o’clock news instead of Carol Burnett?is just one of the many fine television programs of Programme 4, a fictional TV station operating out of the equally fictional town of Golden Sands.

The Melonville to Programme 4’s) Don Browner—responsible for commercial parodies, opening titles, and variety-show sequences that all carry a faint whiff of polyester and cigarette smoke. The whole endeavor is unified by Lichtman’s impeccable eye for vintage graphic design and some of the deepest-cut pop-culture allusions you’re likely to hear outside of aThe TV time warp is taken several steps further in the version of Programme 4 that Lichtman has been screening across the country this spring, which pairs her original one-hour “broadcast” with new additions like a spot for a local harpsichord dealer that absolutely killed at the tour’s Chicagoland stop.

—the last of which, in New York, is the revue-style “Browner Presents: Television Of Tomorrow,” which, at the show I saw, had luminaries like Joel Murray and once-and-future MST3K villains Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff on stage reading live ad copy and affecting bumbling sales-presentation schtick. It’s an immersive, at times overwhelming experience—anything this dense with jokes and psychedelic imagery is bound to be. But I had to agree with what my friend and former The A.V. Club editor-in-chief John Teti told Lichtman as we exited the venue: “I want to live in your world. ”Comedy is subjective.

What tastes like robust Château Cheval Blanc ’61 to one, is like drinking fucking Merlot to another. So this recommendation ofis exceptionally funny, but it’s also annoying and off-putting, especially since half the movie feels like an inside joke made specifically for co-writers, co-directors, and stars Armen Weitzman and Nick Corirossi. When I saw the film in February, my seatmate walked out after 20 minutes, and a post-screening Q&A began with moderator Tim Heidecker asking, “What the hell was that?

” Still, despite some reservations, I pickedsimply because I giggled like a lunatic throughout its 92 minutes and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. , isn’t revealed until the second title screen . Three sequels in, the series has disassociated itself from, aside from a few necessary ingredients. There’s wine, wine country, and a couple of beautifully shot, lyrical interstitials that give hints of Alexander Payne’s original artistry.

Neither Miles nor Jack returns for these faux sequels, which follow the sex-capades of their idiot sons, Miles Jr. and Jack Jr. . , and unsurprisingly, David Wain is the film’s biggest get. It is a sketch movie, with a loose and often forgotten overarching wine competition plot.

The central contest is nothing more than an excuse for various bits, such as female Napa Boy Puck’s search for the amulet with sommelier Mitch Mitchellson , Squirm’s latest attempt at getting one over on the Boys, and Loretta’s lengthy movie-stealing monologue. is that it got made at all. Comedies are in short supply, and ones this specific and unconcerned with mainstream audiences rarely get made at all.welcomes turning some off as it follows its muse wherever it may lead, no matter how stupid or profane or ironic the punchline might be.mold, one that turns the unfunny into the hysterical through aggression and depression.

Also, Jay and Silent Bob are in it for some reason. It’s not for everyone, but those who like the taste will be going back for another gulp. Even if it’s from the spit bucket.





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