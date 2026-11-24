A power outage halted the Cincinnati Bengals versus Washington Commanders game on Monday night after a lighting vendor forgot to disable scheduled maintenance. The incident occurred with 11:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Stadium lighting failures interrupted the Monday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland on November 23 2026. The blackout occurred with exactly 11:59 remaining in the third quarter during Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels first offensive drive of the second half. Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs was lined up for a crucial third-down attempt when the main overhead lighting fixtures suddenly shut off completely. The outage coincided with a period of high tension as the teams battled for momentum in the middle of the game. Referees paused the action immediately while stadium officials and game personnel assessed the sudden loss of illumination on the field.

The lighting vendor responsible for the stadium infrastructure never disabled its regular scheduled maintenance routine which was set to activate at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The vendor apparently forgot that a Monday night football game was currently being played at the venue resulting in the unexpected power cutoff. The lights returned within moments of going dark providing immediate relief to the players and officials who had been waiting on the sidelines. ESPN announcer Joe Buck famously said let there of light as the power was restored and referees prepared to restart the game. The brief delay allowed players to regroup and resume their strategic formations after the sudden disruption in play.

Also read Commanders Injury Report Update Ahead of Monday Night Bengals Game

Despite the main overhead lights shutting off completely smaller illuminated signs and video boards surrounding the stands remained powered on. This partial illumination provided enough ambient light for players and officials to see the field briefly during the outage. The incident marked the second time this month that a Cincinnati Bengals game was delayed due to stadium lights going out. This recurring issue highlights persistent infrastructure or management challenges at Northwest Stadium regarding event scheduling and vendor coordination.

The Commanders were trailing the Cincinnati Bengals 10-7 at halftime entering the second half with a deficit to overcome. Washington had taken the early lead in the first half with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The team moved down the field effectively once power was restored after the blackout. They successfully kicked a 36-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10 demonstrating resilience in the face of technical difficulties. The ability to recover and score immediately after the interruption showcased the team's adaptability during critical game moments.

Advertisement

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn called a timeout during the second quarter to allow his staff to adjust strategies before the second half began. His coaching staff utilized the break to review playbooks and discuss tactics for the upcoming offensive drives. The team managed to capitalize on the second-half opportunities available to them including the period following the lighting outage. The strategic adjustments made by the coaching staff contributed to their ability to tie the game and maintain competitive pressure on the Bengals defense.

Meanwhile other sports developments are capturing attention across the league and beyond. The College Football Playoff selection committee faces opportunities to correct potential mistakes in upcoming rankings. LSU's potential rebellion against its conference puts the future of the SEC at risk leading to potential legal action. FIFA has officially awarded the 2031 Women's World Cup to the United States with major revenue expectations driving the decision. These broader sports trends underscore the dynamic nature of professional athletics during this season.

Market data indicates that hunting fishing and outdoor recreation fuel a 704 billion dollar American industry according to new data. Florida State University has made moves with Glenn Schumann but nostalgia alone may not fund a championship roster. WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin added a racing title to his impressive resume while describing his perfect day outdoors. The New York Mets signed pitcher Shane Skubal with analysts believing this signing secured them the 2027 World Series title. These diverse stories reflect the wide-ranging interests of sports fans beyond the immediate game action.

In other news DK Metcalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers avoided suspension after his ejection from a recent Sunday game. NFL referees have faced criticism for poor performance in recent games raising questions about officiating standards. Former player Tom Jackson sparked debate about whether fantasy football is losing its appeal to fans. Jemele Hill called a planned statue of George Washington diabolical labeling him a slave-owner in her critique. These controversies and discussions continue to engage audiences and drive conversations across social media platforms.

Advertisement

The incident at Northwest Stadium serves as a reminder of the importance of reliable infrastructure in professional sports. While the outage was brief it disrupted the flow of the game during a critical period for both teams. The quick response from the lighting vendor and stadium staff ensured that play resumed without significant further delay. Fans and broadcasters alike were able to return to enjoying the game after the temporary interruption. The event will likely be remembered as a minor but notable blip in the Bengals-Commanders matchup.