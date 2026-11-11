Stacy Keach, Who Played Badasses With the Best of Them, Dies at 85

He was a memorable Mike Hammer, starred in 'Fat City,' 'The New Centurions' and in Cheech & Chong films and excelled at Shakespeare on the stage.

, the two-fisted actor who starred as the hard-boiled private eye Mike Hammer on television and won acclaim — but never superstardom — for his work inKeach died at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, his fourth wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, announced.

“After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world,” she said in a statement. “He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength. He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life.

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“Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family. His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever. ”critic Clive Barnes called him “one of the great Hamlets of our time” and “the finest American classic actor since John Barrymore.

” and co-wrote and co-produced the film as well. fans know him as Carlson, the head of the lab at CONTROL, and he appeared as Clarence Birdseye in a series of TV commercials. , Keach wrote that when he was a youngster, his mother told him to quit reading Spillane’s paperbacks, which she called “trash.

” But Keach “was always seduced back into Mike Hammer’s world of stone cold violence and hot and heavy sex,” he wrote.

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“My parents thought Mickey Spillane was cranking out soft-core pornography … I fantasized about being part of the world Mickey Spillane had created. It only took me 30 years to finally get that chance. ” Keach became pals with Spillane, and the author insisted that Keach always don the character’s iconic fedora when playing Hammer.

, Keach turned in a powerful performance as the over-the-hill boxer Billy Tully, who mentors a greenhorn prizefighter in the downtrodden town of Stockton, California. World light heavyweight champion Jose Torres gave the actor a few tips, but Keach was knocked cold during one scene, footage of which director John Huston used in the film.

Keach returned to the squared circle to play the old-school Pops Leary, who trains his son , in the lamentably short-lived 2011 FX boxing dramanovel. On the comedy side, Keach was much-loved as Sgt.

Stedenko, a narc who ends up becoming a stoner and gets turned into a lizard, in the Cheech & Chong films, and he explored the darker side of funny as Ken, the alcoholic, womanizing father, on three seasons of the Fox sitcom Keach got into some serious trouble on April 4, 1984, when he was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London for carrying 1.3 ounces of cocaine that he had tried to conceal in a fake can of shaving cream. He served six months in England’s Reading Jail before being released for good behavior.in 2012.

“When CBS took me back I was really grateful. I went to Washington to testify about my problem. , I tried to model the warden I played after the warden I had in England who had great compassion and wanted to help inmates rehabilitate themselves rather than punish them.

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” In June 2017, the audience gathered to see Keach star as Ernest Hemingway on opening night in the one-man play“It was as if he became trapped in certain sections of the play and was unable to extricate himself and move onward. For much of the night, Keach’s eyes appeared closed,” theIt turned out that Keach had suffered a mild heart attack. Days later, he vowed to return to Chicago to perform in 2018, and he did.

“I have an unfulfilled obligation to the play, to the city and to myself,” he said. Walter Stacy Keach Jr. was born on June 2, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia, where his father taught drama at Armstrong Junior College. The family moved to Pasadena, and Keach graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1959. Keach studied theater at the University of California, Berkeley and between semesters worked with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. He then won a scholarship to the Yale School of Drama and then a Fulbright Scholarship, which brought him to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. , a political satire that parodied Shakespeare.

The “political cabaret” opened in Greenwich Village in 1967, and the actor received an Obie Award for playing a combination of Lyndon B. Johnson and Macbeth.on Broadway and recorded the Bard’s words for a line of recordings. He then was superb as the melancholy prince in a 1972-73 off-Broadway production of, he was the guy who played six roles, “all unbeknownst to the audience until the end of the play,” one reviewer wrote, and he starred as Richard Nixon in a national touring production of In 1989, he won a Golden Globe and received an Emmy nomination for portraying Ernest Hemingway in a syndicated miniseries.

In the foreword of Keach’s book, Alec Baldwin said that the actor’s “passion and persistence have combined with powerful gifts and technique to make him one of the “true wild mustangs of theater history. ”changed his mind and gave the part to Jason Miller, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

“My career as a movie star shuddered to a stop, just as it was getting started,” he wrote in his book. Keach was married four times, the last time to Malgosia, a Polish-born actress and model . Earlier, he was romantically involved for four years with singer Judy Collins .

In addition to his wife and brother, he’s survived by his children, Karolina and Shannon, grandchildren and their spouses.