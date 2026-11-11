Stacy Keach Dies at 85: Blue Bloods and NCIS Actor Passes Away

Blue Bloods and NCIS actor Stacy Keach has died at 85, according to a statement from his wife, Malgosia Tomassi. The announcement details his death after a long battle with heart failure.

Stacy Keach, the actor known to television audiences for his roles in Blue Bloods and NCIS, has died at the age of 85. His wife, Malgosia Tomassi, announced the death in a statement shared with TVLine, and the news was also reported by ScreenRant. Keach died on November 10, 2026, at the family home in Magdalenka, Poland.

In her statement, Tomassi described her husband as a beloved companion and the heart of their family. She framed his death as the end of a long and difficult struggle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, and she said the loss leaves an immeasurable emptiness in the family's life.

Also read Stacy Keach, Who Played Badasses With the Best of Them, Dies at 85

Stacy Keach Died at Family Home in Poland

Stacy Keach died at the family home in Magdalenka, Poland, on November 10, 2026, according to his wife. The date and place of death were confirmed in the statement she released through TVLine.

Keach was 85 years old when he died. Tomassi said he passed away peacefully, which she presented as the close of a prolonged period of illness that he faced with courage.

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The statement was written in the first person by Tomassi, who identified herself as Keach's wife. Its wording makes clear that she was speaking for the family during a period of grief.

Malgosia Tomassi Statement on Keach Heart Condition

Malgosia Tomassi said her husband endured a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure before his death. She said he fought for a long time with extraordinary courage, determination and strength.

Tomassi described Keach as a true warrior who faced his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life. Her description focuses on his character during the illness rather than on the medical details of his treatment.

She also wrote that his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously would remain with the family forever. The statement presents those qualities as the lasting part of his legacy for those closest to him.

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Stacy Keach Remembered as Blue Bloods and NCIS Actor

Stacy Keach is being remembered as a legendary actor admired by audiences around the world, according to his widow. Tomassi made that point directly in the statement, placing his public career alongside his private role as a husband.

The coverage identifies Keach as a star of Blue Bloods and NCIS, two series that brought his work to a wide television audience. Tomassi said he was loved by viewers, but she also emphasized that he was her companion and the center of their family.

Entertainment outlets including ScreenRant and TVLine have reported the death based on the statement from Tomassi. The source material indicates that the report was still developing, with further updates expected after the initial announcement.