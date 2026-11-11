Stacy Keach Dies at 85 After Heart Battle in Poland

Actor Stacy Keach passed away at age 85 in Poland on November 10, 2026, following a serious heart condition. His wife Malgosia confirmed the peaceful death.

Legendary actor Stacy Keach has died at the age of 85. The renowned performer passed away on November 10, 2026, at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland. His death was officially confirmed by his wife, Malgosia Keach, who shared the news with the Daily Mail.

Heart Condition Claims Veteran Actor

Malgosia Keach announced that her husband died peacefully after a prolonged struggle with a serious heart condition and heart failure. She described Stacy as a true warrior who faced his illness with remarkable courage and determination throughout his final days. The statement emphasized that his spirit and resilience remained strong until the end.

Also read Stacy Keach, Star of ‘Mike Hammer,’ ‘Fat City,’ Dies at 85

Tony Nominee Leaves Lasting Legacy

Stacy Keach earned a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in the 1969 Broadway production titled Indians. He played the role of Buffalo Bill and later appeared in Shakespearean productions such as Hamlet and Henry IV. He also starred in Macbeth with the Shakespeare Theatre Company during his extensive stage career.

Film Career Spanning Decades

The actor accumulated over 200 acting credits across film and television projects. He gained critical acclaim for his role as boxer Billy Tully in the 1972 movie Fat City, which received an Academy Award nomination. Other notable film appearances include The Long Riders from 1980, where he served as co-writer and executive producer, and Roadgames alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in 1981.

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Television Roles Define Modern Era

Stacy Keach became widely recognized by modern audiences through major television series. He starred as Detective Eric Delko in Prison Break and played Assistant District Attorney Dan Egan in Blue Bloods. Additional screen roles included appearances in Escape From L.A., The Bourne Legacy, and Nebraska throughout his decades-long Hollywood career.

Educational Background And Early Life

Born in June 1941 in Savannah, Georgia, Stacy Keach graduated from Van Nuys High School near Los Angeles. He attended the University of California, Berkeley, earning Bachelor's degrees in English and Dramatic Art. He further studied at the Yale School of Drama, receiving a Masters of Fine Arts degree, and served as a Fulbright Scholar at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.