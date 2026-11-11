Stacy Keach dead at 85 as ‘Mike Hammer’ star’s wife shares emotional tribute

Stacy Keach's wife reveals the lengthy heart failure battle behind the iconic Mike Hammer actor's final days and his extraordinary courage.

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Keach, best known for portraying the hard-boiled private detective Mike Hammer and for his celebrated work on stage and screen, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland. His wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach, shared an emotional statement announcing his passing following a lengthy battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.

Also read Stacy Keach, Star of ‘Mike Hammer,’ ‘Fat City,’ Dies at 85

Stacy Keach attends the Los Angeles premiere of"Taking Care," hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, at Harmony Gold Preview House on April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles.

"It is with profound sadness and a broken heart that I announce the passing of my darling husband, Stacy Keach," she said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world. He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength.

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" She remembered her husband as a man whose remarkable resilience extended far beyond the characters he brought to life on-screen. "He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life," she continued. "Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family.

" For millions of television viewers, Keach will forever be remembered as Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, the tough-talking private investigator he portrayed with grit, charisma and an unmistakable screen presence. James Spader as Raymond"Red" Reddington and Stacy Keach as Robert Vesco are pictured in"The Hyena," episode 1004 of The Blacklist. But his extraordinary career stretched far beyond the detective series. A gifted Shakespearean actor, Keach tackled some of theater's most demanding roles, including Hamlet, Richard III and King Lear.

He also earned aIn 2017, Keach suffered a heart attack while performing in a one-man production about Ernest Hemingway at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, an ordeal that forced the cancellation of the show's run. Throughout a career spanning more than six decades, Keach earned admiration not only for his versatility but also for the unmistakable voice and commanding presence that made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable performers.

"His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives," his wife said. "But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever. "Keach is survived by his wife, their children, Karolina and Shannon, and their extended family. His family's farewell was signed with profound love and sorrow by Małgosia, Karolina, Shannon, their grandchildren and spouses.

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Jasmine Baehr is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, legal debates surrounding life and family policy, as well as faith and culture.