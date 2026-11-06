Influencer Stacey Wilkinson faces backlash for promoting illegal tax evasion, bill dodging, and vehicle tampering, despite her wealthy connections.

Stacey Wilkinson, a 46-year-old influencer from Manchester, is under intense scrutiny for advising her followers to illegally evade household bills and traffic penalties. Known online as Stacey's World Rocks, she has built a massive following by claiming that citizens can ignore statutory payments without facing legal repercussions. This advice stands in stark contrast to her public image, which frequently highlights her proximity to billionaire Richard Branson and other high-profile figures.

Wilkinson's controversial campaign began in March 2020, coinciding with the first Covid lockdown. Since then, she has urged tens of thousands of followers to cancel direct debits for council tax, water, energy bills, television licenses, and parking fines. She explicitly told her audience to ignore demands for payment, asserting that these charges are merely requests rather than legal obligations. Her guidance includes instructing users to hit the cancel button on banking apps and to cease communication with debt collectors entirely.

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Before her rise as a debt-avoidance guru, Wilkinson cultivated a lifestyle persona centered on luxury and elite access. In 2019, she spent a week on Necker Island, the private Caribbean estate of Richard Branson, after meeting a business colleague who had previously attended the Necker Cup tennis tournament. A throwback video shows her laughing and joking with Branson and his family. This access to extreme wealth provides a deceptive backdrop for her current content, which encourages financial non-compliance among everyday citizens.

Legal Risks of Bill Evasion

Despite Wilkinson's claims, UK law treats council tax and utility charges as statutory duties with serious enforcement mechanisms. Failing to pay council tax can lead to court proceedings, additional costs, and the issuance of enforcement orders. While these are civil matters rather than criminal offenses, the consequences for non-payment are severe and financially damaging for individuals who follow her advice.

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Creditors and energy companies have the right to disconnect supplies or seek court orders to recover outstanding debts. Enforcement actions can include bailiffs seizing personal belongings, securing charging orders against property, or deducting money directly from wages or state benefits. The same legal frameworks apply to unpaid parking fines and congestion charges, which Wilkinson has also advised her audience to disregard without consequence.

Vehicle Tampering and Illegal Campaigns

Wilkinson's advice extends beyond household finances into the realm of vehicle registration and road safety violations. On her Telegram channel, she has promoted the use of stealth plates, which are plastic films designed to obscure license plates from Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras. She even offered a 20 per cent discount code for these films, facilitating a practice that obstructs law enforcement and traffic monitoring systems.

She has also encouraged followers to use angle grinders to remove wheel clamps from uninsured or untaxed vehicles. Furthermore, she has posted alarming instructions suggesting that individuals should drive without road tax or insurance. These recommendations not only violate traffic laws but also pose significant safety risks to the public and the drivers themselves. Her content has been described as damaging by critics who argue she is pushing illegal practices on vulnerable populations.

Financial Claims and Controversial Stances

Wilkinson claims to have helped people save more than £5.8million since she began offering this specific advice in 2021. To access further detailed guidance, she asks followers to pay for additional content and holds speaking events. This monetization of illegal advice has drawn sharp criticism, with sources noting that her platform poses a serious risk to those who trust her implicitly.

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Her controversial portfolio also includes calls to ban the Remembrance poppy, instructions to never wear Covid masks, and claims that airport security scanners emit dangerous radiation. These mixed messages, combined with her tax evasion advice, have created a volatile online presence. While she maintains connections to elite circles, her core content targets those seeking financial relief, often at great legal risk.