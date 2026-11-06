Influencer Stacey Wilkinson urges followers to evade bills and taxes. Legal experts warn her advice is illegal and puts vulnerable people at severe financial risk.

Stacey Wilkinson, the 46-year-old influencer known as Stacey's World Rocks, is facing intense scrutiny after revealing her glamorous association with billionaire Richard Branson while simultaneously promoting illegal financial advice to her followers.

Wilkinson previously spent a week on Necker Island, the private Caribbean residence of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, in 2019. She attended the Necker Cup tennis tournament after a business colleague who had attended the event the previous year extended the invitation.

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Despite these high-profile connections, her online persona has become increasingly controversial due to her campaigns urging tens of thousands of followers to stop paying household bills, council tax, and other statutory charges.

How Wilkinson Promotes Illegal Financial Advice

Her anti-bill campaign officially began in March 2020, coinciding with the first lockdown of the Covid pandemic. Wilkinson started by stopping her own payments for council tax, water bills, energy charges, television licenses, and parking fines.

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She has since encouraged her audience to cancel direct debits via banking apps and ignore payment demands from creditors. In one social media post, she incorrectly claimed that council tax is merely a request for payment rather than a legal obligation.

Wilkinson has also promoted stealth plates on Telegram, offering a 20 percent discount code for plastic films designed to obscure vehicle registration plates from Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras.

Legal Experts Warn of Severe Consequences

Legal professionals emphasize that Wilkinson's advice is fundamentally flawed and dangerous. Council tax is a statutory charge, and failure to pay can lead to enforcement actions, court proceedings, and additional financial costs.

Most of the bills she discusses are governed by civil law rather than criminal law. However, refusing to pay still carries significant risks. Energy companies may disconnect supplies, and creditors can seek court orders to recover debts.

Enforcement actions can include bailiffs seizing belongings, charging orders being placed against properties, or deductions being made directly from wages or benefits. The same legal consequences apply to unpaid parking fines and congestion charges.

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Impact on Followers and Public Safety Concerns

Critics argue that Wilkinson's platform is damaging to vulnerable individuals who may not understand the legal risks. A source close to the situation described her advice as pushing illegal practices that could leave people in an even worse financial position.

Wilkinson claims to have helped people save more than £5.8 million since she began offering this controversial advice in 2021. She charges followers for access to further guidance and hosts paid speaking events.

Beyond financial advice, her recent posts have included calls to ban the Remembrance poppy, instructions to never wear Covid masks, and claims urging people to refuse airport security scanners due to radiation concerns.

She has also advocated using an angle grinder to remove wheel clamps from uninsured vehicles and warned followers not to drive with tax or insurance. Her association with figures like Fat Tony, who DJed at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, contrasts sharply with the illicit nature of her current content.