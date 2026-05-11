Stacey Solomon Skips BAFTAs for Miami Karaoke Night Amid Show Controversy

Stacey Solomon opted out of the BAFTA Television Awards this year in favor of a karaoke-filled trip to Miami with friends Olivia Attwood and Rochelle Humes, following last year’s controversial BAFTA loss. While enjoying playful performances on a bar, the TV star also faced criticism for her online reactions to last year’s awards. Meanwhile, she documents her brand trip to Miami with humor and camaraderie.

Stacey Solomon , the popular TV personality, enjoyed a lively karaoke night in a Miami bar with friends Olivia Attwood and Rochelle Humes after skipping the BAFTA Television Awards.

The 36-year-old shared a series of playful clips on Instagram, showcasing her singing Shaggy's hit It Wasn’t Me and performing a Coyote Ugly-inspired routine on the bar to the tune of Can’t Fight the Moonlight. She captioned the entertaining post on her Story, humorously justifying her antics by saying, I'm sorry but when you're in America with the girliest of girls, it's only right you do Coyote Ugly on the bar.

The group was joined by Stacey's sister, Jemma, and Perrie Sian. This year's absence from the BAFTAs follows criticism she faced last year after her show, Sort Your Life Out, lost the Factual Entertainment award to Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour. In an emotional online rant, Stacey expressed her disappointment, calling the BAFTA judges out and saying her team had been robbed of the award.

She elaborated on the hard work that goes into producing her show, emphasizing how meticulously her team handles each house’s contents for seven days—recycling, donating, and selling items before restrating systems for the families, all while balancing the pressures of television production. Despite her fury over the loss, which was magnified by fans online who called her a bad loser, Stacey continued to defend her team’s efforts and defended her work.

Although some viewers criticized her for her outspoken reaction, Stacey has maintained her passionate stance on her show’s significance. Meanwhile, she has been enjoying a brand-sponsored trip in Miami, documenting her time there with her two eldest sons and her sister Jemma. Recently, she also shared a humorous video of herself showing off new waterproof trainers, lightening the mood after the BAFTA controversy.

The mother-of-five seemed to be making the most of her time away from the spotlight, focusing on fun and friendships with fellow personalities





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Stacey Solomon BAFTA Television Awards Miami Karaoke Entertainment

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