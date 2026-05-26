Stacey Solomon Dismisses Divorce Rumours, Affirms She Still ‘Fancies the Pants’ Off Husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon addresses marriage speculation, rejecting divorce rumors and explaining that public pressure magnifies normal couple tensions. She confirms ongoing attraction to Joe Swash, acknowledges occasional frustrations, and shares family life updates as their reality show resumes filming.

Stacey Solomon has finally spoken about the swirling rumours surrounding her marriage to fellow television presenter Joe Swash . The couple, both well‑known from their long careers on British reality and soap programmes, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in 2022.

Since then they have built a large blended family, sharing five children – Rex, seven, Rose, four, and two‑year‑old Belle – along with Stacey’s older sons Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13, and Joe’s son Harry, 18, from previous relationships. Despite the outward picture of a bustling, happy household, speculation intensified last month when reports emerged that the pair had not yet registered their marriage legally.

The story sparked a flurry of commentary on social media, and a few hours later photographs surfaced of Stacey wearing her engagement ring but no wedding band, prompting further questions about the status of their relationship. In response, the Loose Women star appeared on the "Sort Your Life Out Unpacked" podcast to set the record straight. She dismissed the notion of an impending divorce, arguing that public scrutiny often inflates ordinary marital tensions into headline‑grabbing scandals.

"Who cares if the whole world thinks we’re on the brink of divorce? " she laughed, adding that constant media chatter does not dictate the reality of her partnership with Joe. She affirmed that she still finds him incredibly attractive, saying she sometimes "fancies the pants off him" and looks forward to coming home to his embrace.

At the same time, she admitted there are moments when she "can't stand him", a candid confession that, she suggested, is typical of any long‑term relationship.

"We’re just like any other couple," she said, noting that the pressure of being in the public eye can exaggerate normal disagreements. "If we know it’s not true, who cares? " she added, underscoring her belief that external opinions should not interfere with their private life. The couple’s hectic family schedule has also impacted their television commitments.

Their reality series, which documents everyday life at their home known as Pickle Cottage, was temporarily halted after tension behind the cameras made filming difficult. Insiders reported that disagreements between Stacey and Joe created a challenging environment for the crew, leading to a pause in production.

Filming later resumed at Scotts Tulip Farm in Brentwood, a location close to their £1.2 million residence, and the BBC confirmed a third season of the show will move forward, continuing to showcase the blended family’s day‑to‑day adventures. Meanwhile, Stacey used her Instagram platform to share a series of sun‑filled family photos, highlighting a relaxed April spent gardening, baking chocolate cupcakes, and enjoying simple moments with the children.

Notably, Joe was absent from these posts, fueling further speculation, but Stacey’s caption emphasized a desire to reconnect with fans after a month of stepping back from the public eye. She wrote, "A slow April in our little world… missed coming on here and chatting to you all, but had a lovely April shutting off from the world and just being. Hope you’re all ok.

" The updated images, showing the children playing and the family enjoying outdoor fun, were intended to reassure supporters that, despite the buzz, the household remains a loving, if occasionally hectic, environment. Overall, while legal paperwork may still be pending, Stacey and Joe appear committed to navigating the complexities of a blended family under the constant gaze of the media, choosing to focus on the everyday moments that keep their partnership grounded





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stacey Solomon Joe Swash Marriage Rumours Reality TV Family Life

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrating Son's 7th Birthday with a Pool PartyStacey Solomon and Joe Swash hosted a huge pool party to celebrate their son Rex's 7th birthday at Pickle Cottage, Essex. The former singer shared an array of snaps on Instagram that showed their pool filled with inflatables shaped like fruits, unicorns, and flamingos.

Read more »

Stacey Solomon Addresses Marriage SpeculationTV personality Stacey Solomon has addressed speculation about troubles in her marriage to husband Joe Swash, dismissing divorce rumours and insisting she still fancies him. She also confessed to having times when she couldn’t stand him.

Read more »

Stacey Solomon Speaks Out on Marriage Rumors andotion or Joe SwashStacey Solomon has finally addressed speculation about troubles in her marriage to husband Joe Swash, saying they are just like any other couple. Despite having a whirlwind romance and having six kids, they have yet to formally register their marriage, prompting divorce rumors. The Loose Women star dismissed these rumors and admitted there are times when they have argued, claiming "they’re just like any other couple" while also stating that she still enjoys time with her partner.

Read more »

Bella Hadid Continues Her Saint-Tropez Trip with Scantily-Clothed LooksBella Hadid continues her streak of scantily-clad looks during her Saint-Tropez trip on Monday. The 29-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to share a topless photo with her nearly 60 million followers. She sported a pale peach bubble miniskirt with lacy ivory trim, while strategically holding its matching top over her bare chest. The beauty also modeled a barely there $189 white monokini from Bali-based brand Indah. In another image, she wore a black maxi dress while posing on a glossy red moped. Her brother Anwar Hadid, 26, has appeared in various photos she's shared online over the past several days. And in one of Monday's posts, she and two others held baguettes as the Kin Euphorics founder said she was 'ready to go home.' On October 6, Rizzoli New York will publish a $45 'visual memoir,' titled Bella Hadid: Between Us. The coffee table book will feature never-before-seen photos from the nepo baby's middle school years and prom night. It will also include shots of her magazine covers and runway shows, plus handwritten notes and text messages. Since achieving notoriety as one of the world's most recognizable models, Hadid has become an entrepreneur. Alongside Jen Batchelor, she is the co-founder of the non-alcoholic functional beverages range Kin Euphorics. In May 2024 she launched Orabella, described as a 'hydrating, alcohol-free skin perfume.' On the personal front, she has been single since ending her three-year relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos in January, despite the two buying a home together in Fort Worth, Texas Hadid previously dated art director Marc Kalman and R&B singer The Weeknd.

Read more »