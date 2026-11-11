Stacey Solomon Criticizes Paparazzi In Stacey & Joe TV Review

Christopher Stevens reviews the third series of Stacey and Joe: In Too Deep, highlighting Stacey Solomon's frustration with invasive media attention.

Stacey Solomon has expressed intense anger regarding the intrusive behavior of paparazzi photographers who follow her family everywhere. She described their actions as invasive, inconsiderate, and an outright outrage during a review of her new television series. The reality star emphasized her reasonable expectation to privacy while walking in a field of tulips with only a minimal film crew present.

Paparazzi Conflict and Family Privacy

The conflict escalated when unauthorized images of Stacey at a junior football tournament appeared online without permission. She questioned the public interest in such personal moments, noting that no one cares about the score of a child's game. Stacey voiced her concerns to her husband, Joe Swash, after returning home from the photoshoot location. She specifically highlighted safety worries for their five children as the primary reason for her distress.

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Reality Show Content and Daily Life

The third series of Stacey and Joe: In Too Deep on BBC1 opens with footage of the children playing in the countryside. Captions display the names of the kids to help viewers distinguish between them during the opening scenes. The main events featured include a child's birthday party and a morning spent feeding chickens. Joe Swash deliberately goads a cockerel into flapping at him and pretends to be terrified by the bird's aggression.

Joe also drives a tractor throughout the episode, showcasing his interest in farming activities similar to Jeremy Clarkson. However, the show lacks the drama and outsize characters found in other agricultural programs. Critics note that the content feels like bare-faced self-promotion rather than meaningful entertainment or charity promotion. The family broadcasts every detail of their lives across social media platforms including Instagram.

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Relationship Rumors and Public Perception

Rumors of a split between the couple started when Stacey was photographed without her wedding ring. She addressed these rumors directly, stating that they are still together despite what press reports suggest. Christopher Stevens reviewed the program and criticized the lack of newsworthy events during the opening hour. He argued that the family fuels gossip columns by constantly sharing minutiae of their private lives.

The reviewer concluded that the family should receive the privacy they claim to want from the media. He stated he never wants to see the couple again due to the excessive self-promotion. The show features minor moments like makeup application but fails to provide substantial narrative depth. Viewers are left watching reluctant teenage sons apply for summer camps instead of engaging storylines.