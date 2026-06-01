Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash Strengthen Family Bonds at Arsenal Victory Parade Amid Marriage Rumors

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash joined thousands of fans for Arsenal's Premier League title parade in north London, bringing their blended family along. The outing highlighted their strong family unity amid recent speculation about their marriage, which Stacey addressed by dismissing divorce rumors and celebrating their genuine connection.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash enjoyed a strong family moment together on Sunday as they joined thousands of Arsenal fans in north London for the club's victory parade celebrating their Premier League title win.

The celebration came just hours after the team's heartbreaking loss in the Champions League final, yet the mood was jubilant along the five-mile parade route. Stacey, 36, and Joe, 44, attended with their son Rex, seven, as well as Stacey's eldest sons Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13. The family secured a spot in front of a Space NK store in Islington, which Stacey later praised for providing a sense of safety and calm amid the massive crowds.

She shared photos on Instagram, including a cozy snapshot with Joe and her father David, reflecting on how her dad once took her and her siblings to an Arsenal parade 22 years ago, and now she got to share the experience with her own children. Stacey also mentioned buying a candle from the store as a memento of the day. This public family outing served as a positive contrast to recent rumors about marital strain between Stacey and Joe.

Speculation intensified after it was reported that the couple, who had a ceremony in 2022, have not yet formally registered their marriage. Photographs showed Stacey wearing her engagement ring but no wedding band, fueling further questions.

However, Stacey addressed the gossip directly in a recent podcast interview, dismissing divorce rumors and stating she still finds Joe attractive, while honestly acknowledging that like any couple, they have moments of friction. She emphasized that public scrutiny does not impact their relationship because they know the truth of their bond. The couple shares a blended family with six children: Rex, Rose, Belle, Zachary, Leighton, and Joe's son Harry.

Reports indicated that filming for their BBC reality series Stacey & Joe was paused earlier due to tensions at home, though production has since resumed. The show, which offers an inside look at their family life at Pickle Cottage, has been renewed for a third season





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Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash Show Strong Marriage Amid Arsenal Victory ParadeThe couple's family outing was a happier contrast to the speculation about troubles between Stacey and Joe's marriage. Stacey and Joe brought along their son Rex, seven, as well as the X Factor star's eldest two boys Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13, to watch the team buses go by. The choice of spot did work to Stacey's advantage, as the star later told her followers she'd purchased a candle from the Space NK shop.

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