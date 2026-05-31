Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash Show Strong Marriage Amid Arsenal Victory Parade

The couple's family outing was a happier contrast to the speculation about troubles between Stacey and Joe's marriage. Stacey and Joe brought along their son Rex, seven, as well as the X Factor star's eldest two boys Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13, to watch the team buses go by. The choice of spot did work to Stacey's advantage, as the star later told her followers she'd purchased a candle from the Space NK shop.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash showed their marriage is stronger than ever on Sunday as the family headed to north London for Arsenal's raucous victory parade.

The couple were among thousands who lined the five-mile route to celebrate the Gunners' Premier League title win, hours after they suffered heartbreak by losing the Champions League final. Stacey, 36, and Joe, 44, brought along their son Rex, seven, as well as the X Factor star's eldest two boys Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13, to watch the team buses go by.

The star shared that they found a 'safe' spot in front of a Space NK, and thanked staff for offering their assistance on the busy streets. Stacey shared a series of snaps from the family day out on Instagram, including one of herself cosied up to Joe along with her dad David.

The singer revealed: 'Dad took me, my brother and my sister to the Arsenal parade 22 years ago and today we got to take our babies and be with Dad.

' The couple were among thousands who lined the five-mile route to celebrate the Gunners' Premier League title win. Stacey, 36, and Joe, 44, brought along their son Rex, seven, as well as the X Factor star's eldest two boys Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13, to watch the team buses go by.

The choice of spot did work to Stacey's advantage, as the star later told her followers she'd purchased a candle from the Space NK shop. The family outing was a happier contrast to the speculation about troubles between Stacey and Joe's marriage, which the star finally addressed last week following reports that they were yet to formally register their marriage prompted raised eyebrows.

Just hours later, Stacey was photographed wearing her engagement ring but no wedding band, leading to further questions about their relationship. But the star dismissed divorce rumours and insisted she still 'fancies the pants' off Joe, but also confessed there were times she 'couldn't stand him'. Speaking on Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast, she said: 'Who cares if the whole world is like: 'Oh, they're on the brink of divorce'?

Being in the public eye I think creates certain pressures, but not on our relationship because half the time what they're saying :'If we know it's not true, who cares?

''.. 'Sometimes I fancy the pants off him and can't wait to come home to see him'. She went on: 'Sometimes I'm like: 'Get out of my stratosphere - stay away from me.

' I think we're just like any other couple. ' The couple are parents to Rex, seven, Rose, four, and two-year-old Belle. As well as Stacey's older sons Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13, and Joe's son Harry, 18, from previous relationships. After news broke of them not making their marriage legal, a source told Daily Mail: 'They have six kids.

If you look back at when they actually got married, it was just like a whirlwind, baby after baby. They just haven't got round to it yet.

' It came after filming for their family reality TV show was paused, after tensions at home put the shooting schedule into a tailspin. The Daily Mail revealed the crew were booked back in December to start filming but tensions at Pickle Cottage became increasingly difficult to manage behind the cameras, with an insider revealing 'there have been problems between Stacey and Joe.

' It later resumed with Stacey spotted shooting scenes for Stacey & Joe at Scotts Tulip Farm in Brentwood, a stone's throw from her £1.2million home. The BBC announced last month that it has given season three the green light and will continue to follow the couple's blended family as they go about their day-to-day lives. The popular show follows their lives at Pickle Cottage with their children





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Stacey Solomon Joe Swash Arsenal Victory Parade Premier League Title Win Champions League Final Space NK Sort Your Life Out Unpacked Podcast Stacey & Joe Reality TV Show Pickle Cottage Scotts Tulip Farm BBC Season Three

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