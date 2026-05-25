Stacey Solomon Addresses Marriage Speculation

TV personality Stacey Solomon has addressed speculation about troubles in her marriage to husband Joe Swash, dismissing divorce rumours and insisting she still fancies him. She also confessed to having times when she couldn’t stand him.

Stacey Solomon has finally addressed speculation about troubles in her marriage to husband Joe Swash . The TV personality, 36, wed the former soap star, 44, in a romantic ceremony in 2022, but last month it was reported the couple had yet to formally register their marriage which prompted raised eyebrows.

Just hours later, Stacey was photographed wearing her engagement ring but no wedding band, leading to further questions about their relationship. But the Loose Women star has dismissed divorce rumours and insisted she still “fancies the pants’ off Joe, but also confessed there were times she “couldn’t stand him. ’ Speaking on Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast, she said: ’Who cares if the whole world is like:“Oh, they’re on the brink of divorce’?

Being in the public eye I think creates certain pressures, but not on our relationship because half the time what they’re saying: “If we know it’s not true, who cares? ”..

“Sometimes I fancy the pants off him and can’t wait to come home to see him’. Stacey Solomon has finally addressed speculation about=troubles in her marriage to husband Joe Swash She went on: “Sometimes I’m like:“Get out of my stratosphere – stay away from me. ” I think we’re just like any other couple.

' The couple are parents to Rex, seven, Rose, four, and two-year-old Belle





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