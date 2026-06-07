Stacey King, the former Bulls player and longtime color commentator for the team’s games, has died at the age of 59, the team announced.

player and longtime color commentator for the team’s games, has died at the age of 59, the team announced on Sunday. King began his NBA playing career with the Bulls , who selected the 6-foot-11 forward/center out of Oklahoma with the sixth overall pick in the 1989 draft.

He averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over his five seasons with the Bulls. He played a total of eight seasons in the NBA during a career that also included stops in Minnesota, Miami, Boston and Dallas. King posted career averages of 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. As a broadcaster, King endeared himself to a new generation of Bulls supporters.

King spent more than two decades as a commentator on Bulls games and delighted fans with his memorable calls and nicknames. Bulls executives praised King for his contributions to the team and his humor and energy during game broadcasts. CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 21: Former NBA player and sports announcer, Stacey King looks on during the Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls game on March 21, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, b"Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history," said Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, in a statement.

"His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

" "Stacey loved being a Bull. You could feel it in everything he did – the way he played, the way he called games and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. He brought an energy and love for the game that came through in every broadcast, helping fans feel connected to our team.

Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever.

"Further information on services to honor King will be announced at a later date. The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Bulls. The Associated Press contributed to this report.





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