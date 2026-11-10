Stacey & Joe Series 3: Stacey Solomon Confronts Teen Sons Over Screen Time

Stacey & Joe series three follows Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash through teen internet worries, Joe's ADHD and their move from Pickle Cottage.

The third series of Stacey & Joe, the tell-all docuseries starring Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash, offers a chaotic look at the couple's busy life as they navigate a changing family and prepare to leave Pickle Cottage. The TV star, 37, and Joe, 44, have opened the doors of their Essex home once again in episodes filmed this spring.

The series lifts the lid on their marriage, parenting and a new, risky business venture: starting up a fishing lake and glamping site on their land. Stacey and Joe share kids Rex, seven, Rose, five, and Belle, three, while Stacey also has sons Zac, 18, and Leighton, 14, from previous relationships.

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Stacey Solomon Tackles Online Safety With Her Teen Sons

Stacey Solomon uses the new episodes to address screen time and internet dangers with Zac and Leighton, her two eldest children, who are beginning to find their own way in life. During one school run, Stacey tells the camera that she does not know of any parents who do not feel they are losing their teenager to a phone.

In the car on the way to school, Stacey asks Leighton whether he watches pornography. He quickly replies that she should not be asking him that. Stacey takes a measured approach, saying that everyone does it and that there is nothing wrong with watching as long as viewers know what they are watching is not real life.

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Zac then objects loudly that his mother cannot be asking such questions. When Stacey asks him directly whether he watches it, he becomes visibly annoyed and insists he has already answered. Zac later tells the camera that his mum knows when she is being embarrassing, and that he thinks she should give it a rest.

Family Camping Trip and Differing Views on Social Media

During a camping trip featured in the second episode, Stacey and Joe Swash want everyone to spend quality time together, but the boys spend much of the trip on their phones. After confiscating the devices, Leighton tells his brother he cannot wait to move out at 18 so he can enjoy more freedom.

Joe Swash suggests that it would be nice for Rex, Rose and Belle to have no social media until they are old enough. Stacey disagrees, arguing that children are going to see things anyway, so parents have to talk to them about it and be open.

Fishing Lake Project, Lost Wedding Ring and ADHD Support

Joe Swash's new business venture is building a fishing lake on the couple's land, surrounded by glamping huts. When things get chaotic, Stacey steps in to help and takes over as project manager.

While planting foliage around the lake, Joe Swash lost his wedding ring in the mud. He said he thought a vacuum in the mud had sucked it off, and he called on a friend, Mark, who has a metal detector to help find it.

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Discussing the lost ring over a lunch date, Joe grew restless while waiting for Stacey to finish her food, which led to a conversation about his ADHD. Stacey joked that she never gets to finish a meal and said there should be a support group for people who live with someone with ADHD.

In April this year Joe said his ADHD has taken a grip and he is not managing it well, a year after the couple clashed over his diagnosis. During their BBC series last year, he said he feels like a problem in Stacey's perfect life. Stacey booked a therapy session at the Henry Centre in Westcliff, Essex, to support him after his diagnosis.

Leaving Pickle Cottage for a £2million Essex Mansion

The couple sold their family home, Pickle Cottage, to buy a £2million Essex mansion, a move they revealed this summer. The new episodes show their initial thoughts on leaving the home they love.

Since the purchase, Stacey has been showing off renovations to the property, which the couple bought so they had more land.