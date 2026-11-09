Stacey Dooley's Australia: Critical Review of Travel Format and Content

Christopher Stevens critiques Stacey Dooley's Australia series, analyzing the presenter's empathetic style against the backdrop of Kangaroo Island's bushfire recovery and local culture.

Stacey Dooley returns to television screens with her new series, Stacey Dooley's Australia, in a format that attempts to blend travelogue with social investigation. The Essex-born presenter, known for her deep emotional engagement with global issues, faces a unique challenge in the Australia n context. A reviewer notes that her instinct to find trauma in idyllic settings may clash with local sensibilities. The series aims to reveal the human side of the continent, moving beyond typical holiday stereotypes.

Investigative Approach on Kangaroo Island

The first episode centers on Kangaroo Island, a remote region off the south coast of Melbourne. Dooley travels there via a forty-five-minute ferry ride to a landmass described as comparable in size to Cornwall. Despite its geographic significance, the island supports a sparse population of merely five thousand inhabitants. This demographic reality sets the stage for a series that seeks intimate connections with local residents and their stories.

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However, the island carries a heavy historical burden from seven years prior. Severe bushfires ravaged the landscape, destroying homes and wildlife habitats. Video footage from the disaster shows a sheep-farming family's home engulfed in flames. Dooley attempts to engage this family in a discussion about their experience. She pleads with them to relive the traumatic events for the sake of the documentary narrative.

The local response highlights a cultural difference in processing grief and disaster. The farmer shrugs off the request, stating that the event is hard to put into words. He declines to dwell on the past, reflecting a broader Australian tendency to avoid public wallowing. This interaction suggests a friction between the presenter's performative empathy and the local preference for stoicism. The moment serves as a clear indicator of the series' thematic tensions.

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Animal Sanctuary and Volunteer Experiences

Seeking further emotional resonance, Dooley visits an animal sanctuary established to care for orphaned wildlife. The facility supports roos and koalas whose habitats were decimated during the bushfires. Here, the presenter expresses anxiety about potential dangers, referencing horror stories about kangaroes. She admits to feeling nervous about the encounter, fearing violent encounters despite the animals being joeys.

The reality at the sanctuary contradicts these fears. The young animals are focused on being bottle-fed and receiving affection. Their behavior is gentle, with joeys interested only in having their ears scratched. This juxtaposition of Dooley's dramatic anticipation against the tranquil reality underscores a recurring motif in the series. The presenter seems driven to find conflict or tragedy where none currently exists for the animals.

Dooley's search for dramatic content continues as she joins a volunteer firefighter unit. She attempts to learn how professionals tackle blazes, a direct link to the island's past trauma. During a practical exercise, she aims a hose at a traffic cone. Her effort results in the cone being knocked over, a minor mishap that highlights her inexperience. This segment emphasizes the physical challenges and the presenter's willingness to engage in dangerous roles.

Contrasting Segments and Cultural Observations

The series shifts tone in other segments, exploring the recreational aspects of the region. Dooley snorkels in cold waters and slaloms down a sand dune on a board. She describes these experiences as top-tier and unbelievable, showing a different side of her personality. These activities contrast sharply with the earlier somber themes, creating a disjointed viewing experience.

A review by Christopher Stevens suggests that this lack of focus weakens the series. He compares Dooley's approach to that of presenter Simon Reeve. Reeve is noted for sticking strictly to his subjects, such as economic hardship in Central America or the Mediterranean. He avoids mixing serious documentaries with leisure activities like surfing or swimming with dolphins. This discipline allows Reeve's work to maintain a consistent and impactful narrative flow.

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Dooley's inability to choose between heartbreak and high jinks is evident in the episode's structure. The review argues that travel shows exploring harsh realities can succeed if they remain committed to the subject. Mixing trauma with tourism risks trivializing serious issues. The series struggles to balance these competing priorities, leaving the audience unsure of the intended message.

Local Interactions and Personal Reflections

The series also includes lighter moments involving local culture and personal connections. Dooley trains with a local Australian rules football club during the episode. She interacts with a young man named Jack, who has a distinct hairstyle. The presenter compliments his blond hair, comparing it to Claudia Winkleman's look. Jack responds positively, beaming at the compliment.

Dooley reflects on her own appearance, noting that her hair is mullet-ish. She seeks validation from Jack, who offers a supportive response. This interaction highlights a friendly rapport between the presenter and the locals. The mullet style is presented as nothing to be ashamed of, celebrating local fashion norms. These moments provide a glimpse into the daily lives of island residents, distinct from the disaster narrative.

The first of six episodes sets the stage for the entire series. The review suggests that Dooley's style may not always align with the Australian context. Her tendency to seek out tragedy can overshadow the resilience and normalcy of the communities she visits. The series promises to explore various regions, but the initial episode leaves questions about its direction. Viewers may wonder if the presenter can adapt her empathetic approach to fit local expectations.

As the series progresses, the balance between investigation and entertainment will be key. The review implies that a more focused approach, similar to that of other presenters, might yield better results. The potential for deep storytelling exists, but it requires a nuanced understanding of the subject matter. The audience awaits further episodes to see if the series can find its footing. The journey across Australia promises more insights, but the format remains to be fully realized.