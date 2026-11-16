The Georgia politician and activist reflects on her role in the midterms, what the left can learn from the right—and whether she may run again.

in 2015, she passed on to me the message that she was then passing on to anyone who’d listen: Someday soon,. This struck me as unlikely.

But three years later Abrams ran for governor, and shocked the country by coming within two points of winning. Then two years later, when Joe Biden sealed his presidential election in. To understand how the GOP’s Solid South grew brittle, I could think of no better person to talk to than Abrams.. We had a wonderful discussion.

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My family was actually in the audience, because, like all Black folks, I have family in Atlanta. They were so excited. I was talking to Stacey Abrams—Minority Leader Stacey Abrams. And one of the things you said backstage was, “We’re going to make Georgia blue.

” And I don’t know that I scoffed at you. I like to think I wasn’t quite that rude. I confess to the eyebrow arching. And so the eyebrow arched and you made the case.

Can you tell me what you saw? I’d gone through redistricting, and one of the component pieces of redistricting, of course, is that it’s predicated on the census. The US census is a tool that is incredibly powerful and deeply inexact. It was the first time Republicans had power to draw the lines since Reconstruction.

And I took a posture in my caucus, and it was this: “If you vote for their maps, I will come after your seats. ” And I was not only unequivocal in saying it, I wrote it down because I didn’t want anyone to misquote me. In order to take that posture, I had to read the maps myself.

And what I saw was that Republicans were placing bets that, by drawing the lines a certain way, they were going to give themselves 124 of 180 seats. So 67% of the seats, even though they’d only won the election by 57%. But I looked at those same maps and I’m like, In this place, in this part of Paulding County, there is a new subdivision that is predominantly Black.

And in this part of Gwinnett County, there is a burgeoning Korean population that is now going into its second generation, which means a lot of those will be eligible voters. And down in South Georgia, you have third-generation migrant farm workers who are Latino, but who have decided to plant their roots here and raise their families here.

When you looked at those numbers, the maps had a very different story to tell about Republican dominance: They could win for a decade. They could not win for a generation. We tell ourselves stories about the information we get, and people repeat stories without ever reading it themselves. There are a lot of people who can quote Tom Sawyer who’ve never read the book.

And so in our politics, that happens a lot, that the story that becomes popular doesn’t ever get traced back to its origin or to the original text. What I saw in Georgia is true in Louisiana, in Mississippi, in Tennessee, in Alabama, in South Carolina. We just saw it happen in So when you saw this wave of redistricting happening around the country this year, did you see a similar opportunity? Oh, absolutely.

I was in Tennessee the day that they passed the maps and what stuck out for me was Raumesh Akbari, who’s the Senate minority leader, she asked to see the bill, and the Republican chair of the committee said, “Well, we don’t have a bill yet, but we know what it’s going to say. ” They planned to vote on it even though they did not have the text of the bill.

The Republicans were moving so fast because they thought they understood what they were pulling together. Justin Pearson didn’t pick up the seat he wanted, but they were at risk of losing a seat they thought was going to be theirs because they misread the topography, but they didn’t do a deeper dive into exactly what was laying in the crevices. And that’s where opportunity for us is born.

There are not enough Black people to win any single seat outright on their own in most legislative districts, and no statewide elections, especially post– but there are coalitions that can be built. And what I saw from the very beginning was the possibility of coalition. What I see for the South, what I think the South proved on Tuesday, is the possibility of coalition, but coalition does not happen without conflict.

It does not happen without conversation, and it does not happen when we have convinced ourselves of the permanence of our second-class citizenship and our subjugation. What we saw on Tuesday was a moment where people realized that the power to improve their own lives had become so desperately thin that they had to use it or lose it. We cannot rely on that for the next two years.

What I hear you saying is that the last two years created an emergency. But that can’t be depended on. It can’t be “The Most Important Election of Our Lifetime” every two years. Desperation is not enough.

It can’t be. Desperation gets you one moment. There’s a whole body of medical research on people that have heart attacks and they get saved. And what it shows is that they are exercise fiends for about six weeks and then they fall back into their patterns because it’s a normalcy bias.

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If we constantly feel on the edge of danger, we cannot function. And so we reorient our understanding of normal to survive. And therefore our responsibility in this moment is to look at the opportunity that was revealed on Tuesday, but not read into it that that opportunity either requires desperation or it requires this milquetoast approach, because our default is not just normalcy, but the most banal form of normalcy we can imagine.

I know you have some concerns about some of the narratives emerging out of the midterms. Would you talk a bit about that?that I think was well-intentioned and it essentially said that the threats to our democracy were overblown, that our courts held, that our Congress held, that our presidency wasn’t overreaching, and that for normal people, things were fine.

How have we reached the place where we think it is normal that the capital city in the United States of America is under military occupation? How is it okay that the courts held when it permits the incarceration of children in Dilley, Texas, and the kidnapping of people of color because of race and the language that they speak?

There is something aggressively privileged about this idea that democracy is not in jeopardy because those who are the most protected don’t feel harm. But Tuesday was a repudiation of this idea that things are normal. You saw turnout at extraordinary levels from a cross section of communities, almost all of whom have been directly impacted by the harms of this administration. Not just the economic harms that hit everyone, but harms that were amplified and refined for their cruelty.

At the same time, there’s a worry that I have that, because we won control of Congress for the patriots—and that’s how I frame it, I no longer think it’s just Democrat versus Republican, it’s patriots versus authoritarians—even though the patriots may have gained more purchase in Congress, we still have a Supreme Court that gutted the last vestiges of protection for the Voting Rights Act. We still have a Supreme Court that stripped women of their bodily autonomy.

We still have a Supreme Court that has said that protections that are afforded by DEI are somehow suspect. And when those are true, then the successes of Tuesday don’t signal that we’ve won. They signal that we have to work even harder because the harms have not dissipated, they just haven’t penetrated. You said something a few months back that’s stuck with me—that our elections are ripe for entertainment.

As a sports fan, I think it’s not a coincidence that so many sports figures are now commenting on politics because the way they appear on TV is actually quite similar to the way sports appears. You have these long campaigns, which is like your season.

Then you have primaries, which are like your playoffs, and then you have this big Super Bowl that happens on Tuesday. And so, it’s an entertainment and ratings bonanza. And I think, as I recall, you were cautioning against that as a view of politics. Can you speak a little bit more about that?

Yeah. When you think about politics, if you think about elections as an event, and to extend your analogy, if the elections are the finals, if the elections are game seven, if it’s the, when that happens, then the day after, you go home, the game is over. But the challenge I have is that it’s not just that we treat it as a sporting event, it’s that we treat politics as though we are spectators at a sporting event.

And when we look at the other party, it’s like we are spectators watching a very disciplined, seasoned team that practices in the off-season, that travels together, that plays overseas. They’re constantly engaged and we are on and off. We think of politics, again, as entertainment as opposed to the job..

And when you read it, as someone who is reading it in the 21st century, the arc of how we have viewed politics changed dramatically, specifically in 1960 with the advent of television, because the election contest between John Kennedy and Richard Nixon hinged in no small part on that televised debate. And I think for you and me and for anyone who wasn’t old enough to see it, I did not realize that it was one of the most watched programs in American history.

We take for granted how many people are going to watch the debates these days, but with that first debate, it was one of the most watched programs in the world because it had never happened before. And the moment it became a television spectacle, it became entertainment because you were watching, you picked winners and losers, you picked your villain and you picked your champion. It’s human nature, we put things into these narrative arcs.

As someone who writes comic books, you understand this. As someone who writes thrillers, I think about this. You create a villain, you have a protagonist, an antagonist, you have to have a storyline, you have to have complications, and when television became the medium, it added a layer and a texture to what had long been the mechanics of politics.

Then you add into it the drama of Black and brown people getting to participate. And then you layer on top of that “blue state versus red state,” and the sharp division, and the attribution to entire regions of a value system and a personality based on a single day. What would it mean to remain engaged beyond elections? When I think about the conservative movement, I think about the degree to which the religious right is engaged.

I think about Trump rallies. I think people were baffled by this at first—the clothes, the trucks, the boats. But what I would say is those are markers of community. They aren’t my politics.

But they seem part of something larger than a particular bill or policy. There’s a lot of talk in organizing about going for belief first, or belonging first.

On the left, we are often accused of belief, that you have to be in line with all of our ideas, our values, our ideologies, but also the tactical, practical ways of exercising them, and that because we say you have to believe first, we filter out people who haven’t had time to understand or adapt or even decide what they believe. The right uses belonging.

They say, “Come and be a part of us, and we’ll tell you what we are. ” So you get the jersey, you get the cap, you get the red, you get to use the language, even if you haven’t decided that you actually believe all they believe, which is why you have people who are suddenly surprised that this is what happened. We have to shift.

Not to say that we don’t have beliefs, but we have to give people time to grow into those beliefs. I come at this from my time as minority leader. I had a caucus of 60 members in a chamber of 180, and my members included suburban white mothers and rural Black pastors and everything in between. We were the most racially diverse caucus.

We were geographically diverse. And I had no power. I was the minority leader. My job was to help harmonize their approach.

I could not lead with belief, because people were entitled to their beliefs, but my job was to bring them into belonging first because they were members of the caucus. And then my second job was to make sure that anyone who needed them to believe something had the platform to offer the tutelage. That’s the place where I think we are failing. We don’t do the tutelage.

We say, “There has been a conversation, this is now our truth. And if you don’t adopt that truth, you are somehow opposed to it,” as opposed to, “You haven’t adopted the truth because you don’t know what it means and you don’t understand it and you haven’t experienced it.

Let me give you time and space to come in,” or, “You have legitimate disagreement, and maybe on this, we will not be in alignment, but your disagreement should not lead to hostility against my community. ”have attracted a lot of attention recently, but one thing they seem to do is this “belonging” piece. I can’t say I understood this before, but I was talking to someone for a story, and then mentioned the social environment.

So here in New York, when people go out to canvas, afterwards, they all go out for beers. The beers are not really the point, but making people feel like they belong to something is. Yeah. I mean, what they are doing is what works in most effective social movements.

During the Vietnam War, one of the most effective protest waves happened at coffee shops. You brought people together around the table, they got to vent about what they were upset about, they went out and protested and then they came back together. People like being liked. In terms of belief, how does one do that and not make those who are in that coalition who are particularly vulnerable feel abandoned?

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Obviously, I mean, this is not the only case, but I’m thinking about the tremendous amount of negative attention brought on the trans community. What do you do when the “belonging” comes in conflict with actually protecting the members of your coalition? My first position is, if you have a faith that tells you it is okay to cause harm because you feel uncomfortable, I need to understand where your faith lies. Our first responsibility is the protection of difference.

And it is to say you don’t have to embrace, but you cannot lift up pitchforks. You cannot demonize, you cannot revile, you cannot scapegoat because all of those are hostile actions of cruelty that not only cause harm to the victim, they diminish your ability to learn.

So the worry I have is that too often we sacrifice that education piece because it’s uncomfortable and because it requires defending those you may not be in complete alignment with, and it’s an easier thing to just jump on the bandwagon. In my caucus, when I was a minority leader, another issue I had was abortion, and I had two members who were pastors.

I was not going to be able to change their ideological position and I wasn’t going to try. But I had these members walk off the floor, instead of voting, on abortion bills. And there were some who got mad and they’re like, “Oh, we should know their position. ” I said, “A yes vote on this bill causes harm, and no vote is a help.

Not voting is the same as a no vote. So why do you need them to make a declaration when their declaration of refusing to do harm is progress? ” So there’s a complexity that we often elide because we failed to measure what harm looks like, and the path from good to harm is a lot shorter than we want to believe.

I feel like she excited a certain element of the base in a way that we haven’t really seen before. I contributed and then I went down to Florida, actually did an event at Florida A&M University and did one at Cafe Resistance. I got to know her mama. I traveled with her some.

I knew of her as a state representative. And when I decided to support her campaign, it was because she has always put the work of serving people first. She has built networks, but more importantly, she solves problems. When Florida started banning books, she started a bookstore for banned books.

That kind of tactical response with strategic intention is often lacking and it has been part of how I try to operate. We’ve got people who are good at being diagnosticians and we’ve got folks who can offer prescriptions and we’ve got people who can actually administer the medicine. And we need more people who are willing to do all three.

You need people who are specialists; I’m not saying you don’t, but what she has demonstrated is the capacity to do the three. Have you heard some of the negative commentary after the election about her campaign? I’m thinking about James Carville, for instance—this notion that somehow she was a poor fit for Florida or was a bad candidate. It’s not great.

Have you seen any of this? Well, I have thoughts on the fact that we keep thinking the solution to the problem is the thing that failed before. And I believe in experimentation. If you look at my history, I have never been top of mind as the solution to problems.

And some of it is timing, some of it is capacity, and some of it is helping change the public imagination, but we’re never going to get what we need if we only use what we’ve always had. I just find it interesting that she is attracting negative commentary, from certain quarters, in a way that David Jolly is not, even though they both lost and the margin wasn’t that much between the two of them.

She came very, very close to winning, in a state Democrats really didn’t expect to compete in two years ago. And look, I just have to say, you are somebody who in 2018 came really, really close too. You’re both Black women. I just wonder what you make of the critique.

The critique is easy because Angie Nixon is different. She’s different than what they are used to, and she is different than 250 years of expectation has led us to presume is right. I am excited about Juliana Stratton and Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester being in the US Senate. That is an extraordinary thing.

Adding Angie Nixon would’ve been an amazing, amazing addition. But for pundits whose sense of success is grounded in past history, she strains the imagination. David Jolly ran a smart race. Angie Nixon ran a smart race, and we know that because they came close to winning, but you are never entitled to victory.

You are entitled to effort. And this notion that there is some magical formula for what wins in the South got completely obliterated yesterday when Scott Colom won a seat that we haven’t held since 1874. We know that what can win is a combination of a smart candidate, an invested campaign, and an electorate who sees and hears themselves in the story told. Angie didn’t get that opportunity because she had a late primary and no resources.

And to judge her using a metric that was never designed for her is deeply problematic. And it’s not just about her being a Black woman, it’s about how do we win an evolving electorate if all we know is to do what we’ve always done?

And so my argument for the Democratic Party is that our notions of electability have to evolve with the democracy that we deserve and that we design, and it cannot be anchored to these sometimes antiquated notions that the only thing we can do is not lose as opposed to let’s try really hard to win by meeting the moment. And I think Angie Nixon did an incredible job of meeting the moment.

Do you worry that some of the work you do as a kind of public political strategist will conflict at all? When I think about people seeking office, they often try to say as little as possible. Politics is a tool. It is not an identity for me.

It’s a tool. And that’s different. And there are people for whom this is what they do and we need those people. This is not a disparaging comment about others, but for me, it is a tool.

It is one of the ways to do the work I believe needs to be done. I think that poverty is immoral. I think it is solvable. I think it is economically inefficient.

And for most of my life, the work for me has been about how do you solve this economic poverty? When I got deep in the work, I realized that we also had a moral poverty that we had to contend with, and we have this poverty of imagination. And the problem is you cannot convince people to believe that their problems can be solved if you won’t talk about them. And in the South, silence is protective.

It has been a way to nibble around the edges, but the only people who could be loud about it were the people who could afford volume. And politicians rarely can afford volume. I want things to be better and I’m not willing to forgo any tool that will make that happen. But I’m also not willing to protect my future opportunities by rejecting my current responsibilities.which won the National Book Award in 2015.

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