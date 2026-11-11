US
Advertisement
Stablecoin Supply

Stablecoin supply drops $14.2 billion in largest contraction since 2022 bear market

TheBlock__#464 in United States
Stablecoin supply drops $14.2 billion in largest contraction since 2022 bear market
USDT · USDC · Stablecoins
Advertisement

USDT and USDC shed nearly $11 billion in supply over the past month as analysts flag less buying power for a crypto rebound.

USDT and USDC shed nearly $11 billion in supply over the past month as analysts flag less buying power for a crypto rebound. The BlockCryptoQuant recorded a $6.6 billion drop in USDT over 60 days, more than twice the figure seen following the collapse of FTX.

Crypto's pool of stablecoins is shrinking at its fastest pace in more than four years, alongside a stalled market recoveryfound that the supply of major stablecoins fell by $14.2 billion over the past 30 days, the biggest drop since the 2022 crypto bear market. For comparison, the 30-day stablecoin supply decline nearly reached $30 billion in June 2022, roughly five months before"A shrinking supply means holders are redeeming stablecoins for dollars and taking that cash out of the market, which leaves less fuel for a rally," Glassnode wrote.

Also readOpenPayd Reaches $107 Million ARR Run Rate as Stablecoin Orchestration Grows

, the long-time stablecoin market leader. Its market capitalization fell $6.6 billion over the 60 days through Nov. 7, more than twice the $3.2 billion drop over a similar period in December 2022 following the collapse of the FTX exchange. Gold-backed tokens have held steady by comparison, with a combined market cap of $5.61 billion. That remains below February's $6.31 billion peak when gold was at an all-time high of around $5,350 per troy ounce.

Advertisement

Glassnode said that a return to stablecoin supply growth would be the"first sign that new money is coming in.

" Meanwhile, CryptoQuant said a local bitcoin bottom could form before USDT supply flips back to positive territory.

TheBlock__#464 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
USDT USDC Stablecoins

More on Stablecoin Supply

See all

Kyle Whittingham wanted to give Jason Beck another chance. Then he watched the film.

Former Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s $14 million Michigan tenure ended after nine games. Kyle Whittingham explains what went wrong.

sltrib

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextKyle Whittingham wanted to give Jason Beck another chance. Then he watched the film.