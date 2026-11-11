Stablecoin supply drops $14.2 billion in largest contraction since 2022 bear market

USDT and USDC shed nearly $11 billion in supply over the past month as analysts flag less buying power for a crypto rebound.

USDT and USDC shed nearly $11 billion in supply over the past month as analysts flag less buying power for a crypto rebound. The BlockCryptoQuant recorded a $6.6 billion drop in USDT over 60 days, more than twice the figure seen following the collapse of FTX.

Crypto's pool of stablecoins is shrinking at its fastest pace in more than four years, alongside a stalled market recoveryfound that the supply of major stablecoins fell by $14.2 billion over the past 30 days, the biggest drop since the 2022 crypto bear market. For comparison, the 30-day stablecoin supply decline nearly reached $30 billion in June 2022, roughly five months before"A shrinking supply means holders are redeeming stablecoins for dollars and taking that cash out of the market, which leaves less fuel for a rally," Glassnode wrote.

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, the long-time stablecoin market leader. Its market capitalization fell $6.6 billion over the 60 days through Nov. 7, more than twice the $3.2 billion drop over a similar period in December 2022 following the collapse of the FTX exchange. Gold-backed tokens have held steady by comparison, with a combined market cap of $5.61 billion. That remains below February's $6.31 billion peak when gold was at an all-time high of around $5,350 per troy ounce.

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Glassnode said that a return to stablecoin supply growth would be the"first sign that new money is coming in.

" Meanwhile, CryptoQuant said a local bitcoin bottom could form before USDT supply flips back to positive territory.