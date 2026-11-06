Stabbing Leaves Woman Critical Near Dandenong North Primary School

A 28-year-old woman is fighting for life after a stabbing on Woodlee Street in Dandenong. Emergency services responded Friday morning to the scene near Dandenong North Primary School.

Emergency services were dispatched to a residential property on Woodlee Street in Dandenong, located in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs, at 11:30 am on Friday. The incident involved a violent stabbing that resulted in severe injuries for three individuals. Authorities confirmed that a 28-year-old woman is currently fighting for life in critical condition following the attack.

Two other victims were also injured and required immediate medical attention. A 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old individual were rushed to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The location of the incident is directly across the road from Dandenong North Primary School, which triggered immediate safety protocols for the educational institution.

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Incident Details and Victim Status

Acting Inspector Rebecca Hall from Victoria Police provided an update on the investigation status and the relationships between those involved. She confirmed that the injured woman and the two men are known to each other. This connection is significant as it suggests the incident was targeted rather than random. Police have explicitly stated that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

The severity of the injuries varied among the three victims. While the 28-year-old woman remains in critical condition, the other two individuals are stable enough to be described as having serious but non-life-threatening wounds. Hospital staff are treating all three patients for the acute trauma sustained during the Friday morning incident. The investigation into the exact circumstances remains ongoing as forensic teams examine the scene.

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School Safety and Lockdown Protocol

Dandenong North Primary School entered lockdown immediately following the emergency call. Acting Inspector Rebecca Hall clarified that the lockdown was enacted as a strict precautionary measure. No students were believed to have witnessed the violent incident at the nearby property. The school administration acted quickly to ensure the safety of all children and staff on the premises.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed that no students were involved in the altercation. The school enacted its standard emergency procedures to secure the building. Once police advised that the immediate threat had passed, the school proceeded with its normal timetable. All students and staff were verified to be safe after the lockdown was lifted.

Criminal Investigation and Public Assistance

Victoria Police have maintained a crime scene guard at the property on Woodlee Street to preserve evidence. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are yet to be fully established by investigators. Acting Inspector Rebecca Hall emphasized that the public should not be alarmed as police are not searching for other suspects.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with the ongoing inquiry. This includes individuals who may have dashcam footage or CCTV recordings from the surrounding area. The public is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if they have any relevant details. The investigation continues to gather evidence to support the prosecution of those involved.

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Community Support and Welfare Services

While the academic day continued, Dandenong North Primary School is providing wellbeing support to any students and staff who need it. The potential proximity to such a violent event can be distressing for the school community. Wellbeing support services are available to help mitigate any anxiety or trauma resulting from the incident.

Victoria Police spokesman noted that the investigation remains active and open. They are working to establish the full context of the violence that occurred on Friday morning. The community is encouraged to report any suspicious activity or additional information that may aid the investigation. The focus remains on supporting the victims and ensuring the safety of the local neighborhood.