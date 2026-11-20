The fight broke out in the cafeteria and spilled into a campus parking lot, with video of multiple people involved circulating online.

The fight broke out in the cafeteria and spilled into a campus parking lot, with video of multiple people involved circulating online. A fight in the cafeteria at Nassau Community College ended with a man stabbed and one person arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Nassau County police.

The fight broke out in the cafeteria and spilled into a campus parking lot, with video of multiple people involved circulating online. Police said the stabbed man was in stable condition. Students and staff watched the altercation unfold. Adjunct faculty member Christopher Genovese stepped in to help the injured man before emergency responders arrived.

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"There was a stab wound in the abdomen, so I said we're going to have to apply pressure to this," Genovese said. "I told him it was going to be all right and to stay with me. He told me he wanted to go to sleep, I said, 'Well now is not a good time. I'm not going to let you do that.

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'""There was like a bunch of people throwing pans, crates, all those things," said student Zarifa Tokhi. "I think the person that got stabbed did it in self-defense, that is what we were told," said Crystal Razack, another student. Police made one arrest, although they have not released further details on what sparked the fight or identified the victim or suspect. STORM WATCH: Sunshine with near record warmth on Friday before a potential coastal storm threatens on Sunday