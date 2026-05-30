St. Vincent Medical Center Transformed into Immersive Art Exhibition

The historic St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles has been transformed into a large-scale, immersive pop-up exhibition, featuring over 70 artists from diverse disciplines and a range of interactive installations that explore the complexities of human emotion.

A hospital is traditionally a space where we confront our deepest fears and physical vulnerabilities. But beginning in January, the historic St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles has been transformed.

Before the building transitions into the St. Vincent Behavioral Health Campus, it will serve as the canvas for a large-scale, immersive pop-up exhibition. Spanning four floors and 80 rooms, the exhibition, which opens Saturday, shifts the focus from treating the physical body to processing the full spectrum of human feeling. While the exhibition features more than 70 artists from diverse disciplines, some of the most striking transformations come from veterans of the film and television industry.

Tasked with a single directive - create an environment around a specific human emotion - these visual effects editors, set designers and fabricators have applied their mastery of cinematic world-building to physical, explorable spaces. The cinematic depth of the exhibition is driven by a group of industry professionals who have traded traditional soundstages for the physical rooms of the hospital, using their production backgrounds to craft 360-degree narrative environments.

Visual effects editor Paal Anand uses cinematic imagery and immersive storytelling to explore the haunting psychological weight of PTSD, while UK-based animator and artist Pablo Thomas blends animation and memory to build a world centered on emotional storytelling. The physical and tactile elements of the show are anchored by fabricator, designer and producer David (DAK) Knudsen, who constructed a blacklight-reactive survivalist bunker to represent resilience, alongside art director and prop designer Jeremy Wojchihosky, who leverages sculptural limbs and sharp spatial tension to evoke frustration and helplessness.

Bringing theatrical scale to the space, the set designers of the Scene Shift Collective fabricated an immersive jellyfish environment to explore compassion and collective survival, while FX makeup artist Tara Rey applies practical effects, cinematic illusion and visual transformation to turn the abstract weight of sadness into a dreamlike, physical reality. The exhibition is a unique opportunity to experience the intersection of art and human emotion, and to explore the complexities of the human experience in a new and innovative way





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