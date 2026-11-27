St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County and Loaves and Fishes served over 250 Thanksgiving meals in Pittsburg on Nov 26 2026 as rising costs drive increased demand for food assistance.

St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County partnered with Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa to distribute over 250 hot Thanksgiving meals to community members on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The annual luncheon took place at the Pittsburg dining room located on Gladstone Drive, providing a critical resource for residents facing financial instability.

The Thanksgiving Lunch Details and Scale

More than 30 individuals volunteered their time to prepare and serve the food for this year's event. The initiative was designed to provide nutritious meals and a sense of community to those who might otherwise struggle to find a place to eat during the holiday season. The scale of the operation reflected the growing need for such services in the region.

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The organization has observed a significant increase in the number of people seeking daily hot meals and food pantry assistance. This trend is directly linked to the rising cost of living and recent reductions in federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and CalFresh allocations. The nonprofit reports that these economic pressures are forcing many residents to make difficult choices between essential expenses.

Volunteer Perspectives and Personal Stories

Cece Patrick, who has a history of experiencing homelessness, emphasized the importance of giving back after securing stable housing. Patrick explained that she only eats after ensuring that food and goods have been distributed to unhoused friends. She recalled struggling to find a home in Alameda County before moving to Contra Costa County in 2013, where a case manager helped her secure housing in Bay Point.

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Patrick also received a vehicle through the St. Vincent de Paul Auto Donation Program after being on a waitlist. She stated that the car provided her with a greater sense of security and independence, and looking at it daily motivates her to contribute to others. She expressed that helping those in need brings her a profound sense of well-being.

The Delacruz family, including Precy Galang and her four children, volunteered at the lunch to give back to the community. Their sister, Maiden Meneses, 19, was home from university for the holidays. Although she initially did not plan to help, she expressed happiness at being involved. Brothers Maddoz Delacruz, 16, and Marley Delacruz, 17, also participated, with Marley noting that volunteering helped her understand the true meaning of gratitude.

Community Impact and Future Needs

Hygiene kits containing items such as shampoo, conditioner, socks, body wash, deodorant, and hand lotion were prepared by junior high students. This preparation was part of a service project conducted by the St. Agnus Conference at St. Vincent de Paul. Kay Zywicki, a volunteer, highlighted the effort made by the students to support the community.

Claudia Ramirez, the executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County, stated that the event provides space for fellowship and friendship. She noted that gratitude can be difficult to feel for some individuals on a day when they are struggling with basic survival needs. The organization aims to let attendees know that they are not forgotten by familiar faces who come to enjoy the meal with them.

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Marcos Ceballos, the services coordinator at the nonprofit, mentioned that many people donated to ensure the success of the Thanksgiving lunch. He observed that many attendees were familiar faces who came to be with others, emphasizing the social connection provided by the event. The organization continues to address the urgent needs of residents who are navigating the challenges of the current economic landscape.