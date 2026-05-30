St. Tammany sheriff accused of punching man at Madisonville restaurant

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Randy Smith was involved in an “incident” at a Madisonville-area restaurant on Friday.

MADISONVILLE, La. - A man said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith punched him at a Madisonville steakhouse, according to reports. Bobby Couvillion said he was at the bar at the restaurant when Smith punched him.

Couvillion told reporters he was going to a nearby hospital for treatment. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Smith was involved in an incident at a Madisonville-area restaurant on Friday . The office did not provide details about what happened. The sheriff’s office asked Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office to take over the investigation to ensure it is fair.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the public’s trust. Sheriff Smith and the agency will fully cooperate with any investigation conducted by outside authorities,” a statement from the office said. Rafael Goyeneche, who leads the Metropolitan Crime Commission, said it is crucial that the attorney general’s office take full control of the investigation to ensure there is no conflict of interest.

An attorney who has represented Sheriff Smith in the past did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Santa Rosa County officials investigate deceased person at former restaurant locationMother charged with manslaughter, aggravated child abuse in Baldwin County child deathBaldwin County community announces plans for new fire station19-month-old homicide victim known as ‘Baby Angel’ identified nearly 50 years laterPrincipal arrested on sexual exploitation charge for alleged relationship with student





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