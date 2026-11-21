Discover the best five-star hotel, rooftop bar, and Michelin restaurant in Rome. Read our definitive guide to top dining and luxury stays in the capital.

The St Regis Rome is a five-star establishment dating from 1894 located in the Castro Pretorio district, with rates starting from £750 on marriott.com. It is a ten-minute walk from the main train station and a stone's throw from the Fountain of Moses and the Santa Maria della Vittoria Church. Guests enjoy spacious and stylish rooms, but the most impressive feature is the breakfast service held in the stunning chandeliered foyer. Travelers should not miss the complimentary champagne reception at 7pm.

Best Rooftop Views At Cielo

The Cielo rooftop bar is situated atop The Hotel de la Ville and offers sundowners over the Spanish Steps. The venue features a mix of old-school cocktails and creative sips, including the Vatican Collins and the Mamma Mia Spritz. Guests can enjoy complimentary salty snacks on Riviera striped sofas and sun seats. This hotspot provides immaculate vibes and views of the city as it lights up below, creating a truly glamorous way to start the evening.

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Michelin Dining At Armando Al Pantheon

Armando Al Pantheon is a 14-table Michelin Guide bolthole located metres from the Pantheon. The Gargioli family has been serving pasta since 1961 in this cozy booth filled with wood-panelled walls and art deco windows. The pork cheek carbonara is described as life changingly good and will ruin every other carbonara eaten thereafter. Reservations must be booked in advance via armandoalpantheon.it to avoid being turned away.

Historic Landmarks And The Colosseum

The Colosseum is a 2,000-year-old amphitheatre at the heart of Rome and is an unmissable landmark. Completed in 80AD, it was the largest standing ancient arena in the world and held up to 80,000 spectators for gladiator battles, staged hunts, and imperial games. Its scale and hidden levels are mind-boggling. The site is just minutes away from the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill for those wishing to immerse themselves in more impressive structures.

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Classic Pizza At Pizzeria Da Baffetto

Pizzeria Da Baffetto is famous for its classic Roman-style, thin-base slices. The pizza is crispy and moreish, with large options so generous the crust flops over the edge of the plate. The walls are lined with old maps of the city and photos of all the celebrities who have eaten in the restaurant's hallowed halls. Visitors must arrive hungry and early to avoid crowds as there are no reservations. The establishment is also cash only.

Sightseeing At Santa Maria In Aracoeli

The 13th-century Santa Maria in Aracoeli Basilica sits on the highest peak of Capitol Hill. It is reached via the Scalinata dell'Ara Coeli, a 124-step staircase built in 1348 and adjacent to the monument to Victor Emmanuel II and the ancient Roman Forum. Entry is free, allowing visitors to stroll through its ornate chambers at their own pace. The site offers panoramic city views and is well worth the climb.