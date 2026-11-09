St Paul's Episcopal Church Begins Sanctuary Centennial Preparations With 2027 Dedication in Focus

St Paul's Episcopal Church in Salt Lake City is restoring its historic sanctuary ahead of the November 2027 centennial mark of the dedication.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salt Lake City has officially launched its preparation for the centennial anniversary of its sanctuary's dedication, scheduled for November 2027. The congregation is currently undertaking significant preservation efforts that include relining stained glass windows with lead and executing necessary roof repairs to ensure the historic structure remains intact for future generations.

Archivist and historiographer Russ Peck has spent the last several months organizing hundreds of historical documents and photographs to create comprehensive presentations for the upcoming celebration. Peck described the current state of preparations as a giant mess, noting that the church is working hard to get everything ready for the milestone event next year.

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The church has stood at the corner of 900 East and 300 South since 1918, but the specific sanctuary building being celebrated was officially dedicated on November 27, 1927. This date marks exactly one hundred years since the completion of the cruciform-shaped sanctuary, which has served as the spiritual center of the congregation for nearly a century.

Karen Sharp, the church's treasurer, praised Peck's dedication to the project, describing his archival work as a treasure hunt. She noted that it is a blessing to have someone with Peck's expertise leading the effort to document and present the church's extensive history for the centennial celebration.

The history of St. Paul's Episcopal Church dates back to 1878 when construction began on its first building. This original structure, known as St. Paul's Chapel, was consecrated in 1881 and was located on the southeast corner of 400 South and Main Street. The construction was largely funded by three sisters from New York City named Maria, Charlotte, and Susan Mount, whose legacy is honored by a plaque that was originally placed in the church.

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As the congregation grew throughout the early 1900s, the original building became insufficient. The church identified and purchased a new location in 1917, with construction taking place over the following year. The final service at the original chapel was held on Easter Sunday, March 17, 1918. Services subsequently moved to the new location a month later on April 17, 1918.

The new facility constructed in 1918 initially housed a rectory, a parish hall, a cloister, and offices. For the first nine years at this location, services were held in the parish hall rather than a dedicated sanctuary. The sanctuary itself was added to the building later and officially dedicated on November 27, 1927. The cornerstone from the original building and the cornerstone of the 1918 building were both installed in the exterior wall of the sanctuary.

The sanctuary was designed in a cruciform shape, resembling a cross, a common layout for many Christian churches. The nave is lined with pews on either side of a central walkway, with two transepts extending to form the arms of the cross. This layout includes an altar from the original 1881 church and a modern baptismal font situated in one of the transepts.

Behind the transepts lies the chancel, where the choir sits, and the ambo at the front serves as the preaching area. The rear wall, known as the apse, features an Anglo-Saxon style with a flat design rather than the curved European style. A bishop's chair that is original to the 1881 church remains near the apse, linking the current worship space to its distant roots.

Stained glass windows depicting scenes from the life of Jesus Christ line the sanctuary walls. The Mount sisters' plaque was updated with new dates and relocated to the back of the nave. Additionally, decorative carvings originally added by an East High School shop teacher in the 1950s adorn the wooden bannisters at the front of the church.

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Several rooms within the church have undergone significant changes in their designated purposes over the decades. The priests' original private quarters, including the living and dining rooms on the first floor, were converted into a food pantry. The priest's sitting room was transformed into a library and study room to serve the congregation better.

Upstairs bedrooms were repurposed to become classrooms for the preschool program that the church now hosts. This adaptability demonstrates the institution's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its community members while maintaining its historic character. The church continues to balance its preservation efforts with active community service.

Major structural changes occurred in the early 1960s when a fire destroyed the interior of the church's rectory and parish hall. This event forced the church to rebuild these areas extensively. Later, in 2002, a north wing was added to the building, providing additional church offices, restrooms, and classroom spaces.

In 2002, Grace Chapel was also dedicated as a smaller worship space where groups could gather for evening services. This chapel contains an altar and a tabernacle from the original 1881 church, further linking the current congregation to its historical roots. These preparations ensure that the legacy of St. Paul's Episcopal Church is preserved and celebrated for years to come.

Peck, who has been conducting archival work for St. Paul's Episcopal Church for more than 20 years, is leading the efforts to document and present the church's history. He is poring through hundreds of historical documents and photographs to build the presentations that will be showcased at the centennial celebration. He expressed his love for the compelling history of the church throughout his research.

The centennial celebration is scheduled for November 2027, nearly 100 years after the sanctuary was dedicated. The event will serve as a focal point for reflecting on the church's journey from its founding in 1878 to its current status as a community landmark. The preparations underway today are ensuring that this legacy endures for future generations.