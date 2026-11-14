St. Michael names new head football coach as Philip Rivers returns to NC State

Philip Rivers is returning to NC State, this time to lead the Wolfpack as head football coach.The university’s Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract Friday. Rivers, a former NFL quarterback, played for NC State

Philip Rivers is returning to NC State, this time to lead the Wolfpack as head football coach. The university’s Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract Friday.

Rivers, a former NFL quarterback, played for NC State from 2000 to 2003. He said he is “honored to return to his alma mater,” calling it a “homecoming. ”After the announcement, St. Michael announced longtime assistant Simon Cortopassi as its new head football coach. Cortopassi has been with the program for nine years and has served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the past six.

Also read NC State Hires Philip Rivers as Head Football Coach Amid Nostalgia and Debate

Semmes moves closer to creating its own school system with census, $4.2M land purchaseAt least 32 people were hurt after a tanker experienced steering issues and crashed into a river cruise ship along the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, prompting an emergency response, according to officials. A Daphne property owner says the city is overreaching by using eminent domain to claim part of her family’s waterfront land.

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The city wants a public path through the property for a boardwalk.