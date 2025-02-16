St. Joseph (Mont.) Edges Delbarton to Win Non-Public A Wrestling Championship

In a thrilling rematch of last year’s championship, St. Joseph (Mont.) defeated Delbarton 30-26 to claim the NJSIAA/IBEW Local 102 Non-Public A Wrestling Championship title. Jojo Burke secured the winning points with a hard-fought victory at 106 pounds, while Vinny Paino delivered a crucial upset win against Ryan DeGeorge. The Green Knights overcame injuries and adversity to triumph over the state's top-ranked program.

Ryan Patti | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com JoJo Burke made the decision to attend St. Joseph (Mont.) to wrestle in matches like the one he did on Sunday. Three years in a row, the NJ.com No. 2-ranked Green Knights and No. 1 Delbarton have met for NJSIAA/IBEW Local 102 Non-Public A Wrestling Championship glory under the bright lights of Jersey Mike’s Arena on the campus of Rutgers.

In the rubber match between the state’s top two programs, Burke defeated PJ Terranova by 8-6 decision at 106 pounds in the dual’s final bout to lift SJR to a 30-26 victory in Piscataway.“Coming in here as a freshman, I knew I was going to have to win every match anyway,” Burke said. “I don’t really see it as it being the last match and there being pressure. I just go out there and do my job.” The match had several key tossup bouts with another monumental one coming at 132. Senior Vinny Paino put together a 4-3 UTB decision win over sophomore state champion Ryan DeGeorge that brought the arena to its loudest moment of the day. The two have developed a bit of a rivalry that goes back to last season’s Non-Public A final when DeGeorge won 7-1. The two have also tangled on multiple occasions in the offseason. When St. Joseph defeated Delbarton in 2023, Mateo Sgambellone sparked an upset of two-time state champion Tyler Vazquez. This year, it was Paino’s turn to pull off the upset win that swung the match into the Green Knights' favor. “I knew how important my match was,” Paino said. “I was trying not to look at the clock too much, but you know there’s a very short amount of time and you just have to keep wrestling the whole time. It was very motivating to who was behind me, so it was a very good feeling. “Vinny has gone back and forth with him in-season and in the summer,” St. Joseph head coach Tom Farinaro said. “He has beaten him before but in the offseason. I knew he had the ability to win. He kept it close and got it to a point where he was able to win it in overtime. He went out there and wrestled a great match.” Burke and Paino will be seen as the heroes of the day for the Green Knights, but Farinaro made sure to shout out his kids who have put their bodies on the line in the home stretch of the season. It starts with senior two-time state champion Adrian DeJesus. The Parsippany native suffered an upper-body injury at the Beast of the East and was forced to miss a month’s worth of time. He returned to action late in January and wrestled a gauntlet of a schedule this past week, including St. Peter’s Prep state champion Caedyn Ricciardi, and he has been on the mat at well below 100 percent. Following his decision loss to Chase Quenault on Sunday, DeJesus was seen in a neck brace and with tears in his eyes. Farinaro was emotional too when talking about the Cornell commit’s effort the past six days. “My heart is broken for him,” Farinaro said. “He wrestled injured. I have a lot of love for that kid. Kaleb has a bad shoulder and a bad ankle. He went out there and wrestled his butt off for us too. Anthony Harris and Ryan Burton are banged up and Paretti is injured. I have a lot of kids who are wrestling injured. These kids have a boatload of heart.”We offer reprints in a variety of sizes. Open the gallery above and select “BUY IMAGE” to purchase yours now. The state runner-up in Harris delivered six points for the Green Knights at 215 while junior first-year starters Cristian Alvarez (285) and Ryan Mitchell (144) won by decision. It’s a win that means the world to Harris, who transferred in from St. Peter’s Prep and had to sit due to the NJSIAA’s transfer rules. This year’s process wasn’t always enjoyable for the Oklahoma commit, but days like Sunday make the patience worth it. “It’s so special,” Harris said. “Transferring here, this is something that you imagine – having a big win in the biggest dual of the year. It can’t get any bigger than this. Me and Mitchell went through something special together. We were two transfers who missed most of the season. It was super mentally hard. We got through adversity and we won big matches today.' Adversity has been the story of the season for the Green Knights, who will finish the year as the state’s top team despite some frustrations along the way. They lost senior state champion Zach Ballante for the year a month prior to the season’s start due to a shoulder injury while senior Jimmy Sloan has yet to wrestle due to a knee injury. Those injuries, the ones the Green Knights are currently dealing with, a midseason injury to junior 126-pounder Mikey Bautista, and the absences of Harris and Mitchell are why the Green Knights lost two duals during the regular season. They also had to forfeit a match to Don Bosco Prep for using Harris and Mitchell before they were eligible by mistake.The Green Knights instead let their frustrations out on the mat. “That’s what happens when you make us the No. 6 seed,” Farinaro said while holding the Non-Public A championship banne





