Over 225 healthcare staff at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma are initiating a three-day strike starting Dec. 2 to address understaffing and contract disputes.

More than 225 healthcare workers at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma are planning a three-day strike starting Dec. 2. The labor action is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Dec. 2 and continue until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 4. This coordinated work stoppage represents a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute between the union representing the staff and the hospital administration regarding working conditions and contract terms.

Understaffing Triggers Strike Action

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union claims that chronic understaffing requires staff to work hours well above and beyond their regularly scheduled work hours. These issues, the union contends, make it difficult to recruit and retain qualified technical workers. The union argues that the current workload conditions compromise both employee well-being and patient care standards, necessitating immediate intervention through collective bargaining leverage.

Also read Mister Sinister and MCU Mutant Clones: Cable, Joseph, and Fantomex

The workers' contract was originally set to expire in March but was extended through August, according to UFCW. Workers have been without a contract since that extension period ended. The union states that the prolonged lack of a formal agreement has created an unstable work environment. They assert that the employer has failed to address the core grievances that led to the current impasse in negotiations.

Union Leadership Stands Firm

St. Joseph Medical Center technical workers bargaining team delivered the strike notice directly to management last week. The team expressed regret that the situation had reached this point after decades of collaboration. They stated they never believed it would come to this, noting that their team has bargained many contracts during the 28 years they have been union with St. Joseph. They emphasized that they have always been able to work through difficult issues at the bargaining table in the past.

Advertisement

The team continued by describing it as a sad day when it takes a strike notice to get the employer to respect their rights and take them seriously. They declared that the team and their coworkers are determined to have a fair contract that respects the value they bring to patients and the hospital. The union insists they deserve an employer who respects their rights under the law, citing a failure to engage meaningfully in the recent bargaining sessions.

Hospital Administration Prepares Response

The union said it delivered a notice of an unfair labor practice strike after bargaining with the hospital last week failed to produce the response it sought. The union stated that St. Joseph Medical Center either had to come to bargaining this past week and consider their solutions to the major issues facing coworkers and patients or they were ready to engage in an unfair labor practice strike. The union noted that the employer did not respond as expected, prompting the delivery of the formal strike notice.

St. Joseph Medical Center said it was disappointed by the strike notice but remains committed to reaching an agreement. Deepak Devasthali, president of St. Joseph Medical Center, issued a statement confirming the hospital's stance. He noted that the hospital has spent the last several months bargaining in good faith, striving to reach an agreement that reflects their commitment to team members and serving the community for years to come.

Impact on Patient Care and Next Steps

Devasthali continued by stating that while they are disappointed that the union has chosen this path, their commitment to delivering high-quality patient care remains unchanged. The hospital administration announced that if a strike occurs, they will activate a comprehensive strike plan. This plan includes the use of highly qualified replacement staff to ensure that high-quality care continues without interruption during the three-day work stoppage.

Advertisement

Devasthali stated that the hospital remains fully committed to the bargaining process and is eager to reach a resolution soon. The administration confirmed their next bargaining session with the union is already scheduled. The outcome of these upcoming talks will determine whether the planned work stoppage proceeds as scheduled or if a new contract can be finalized in time to prevent the disruption to healthcare services in Tacoma.