St. Johns Seeks Superintendent Input as Meridian Waste Contract Sparks Controversy

This news article covers several local stories. St. Johns County seeks public input for its superintendent search, while a special meeting is called to address the Meridian Waste contract dispute. Additionally, the article highlights the results of the first round of the Florida high school boys' basketball playoffs, where all eight area No. 1 seeds advanced.

St. Johns County is seeking public input for its search for a new superintendent. Councilman Ron Salem has called for a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the Meridian Waste contract, as the trash hauler threatens to sue the city of Jacksonville over its payment method. Meanwhile, City Council members have raised concerns about the lack of fair representation by the general counsel at a recent special meeting.

\In other news, Florida high school basketball playoffs continue. The opening round saw all eight area No. 1 seeds advance, including Creekside, Tocoi Creek, Fleming Island, Ribault, Jackson, University Christian, Impact Christian, and Hilliard. Hilliard edged Trenton 57-54 in the closest game among the top seeds. Jackson secured a 44-point victory over Walton, and Impact Christian defeated Meadowbrook Academy by 57 points. \Local matchups saw Tocoi Creek defeat Fletcher, Providence top Bishop Snyder, and NFEI beat St. Johns Country Day. In a separate game, Leon edged St. Augustine 56-53, while Impact Christian dominated Meadowbrook Academy 77-20. Eagle's View narrowly defeated North Florida Christian 60-58. North Florida Educational will face Impact Christian in the next round.





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

St. Johns County School Superintendent Meridian Waste Jacksonville Basketball Playoffs Florida High School Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meridian Waste threatens lawsuit over disputed 29% contract increase approved by council, vetoed by mayorMeridian Waste threatens legal action after Jacksonville’s General Counsel invalidates a City Council-approved 29% pay raise for waste haulers.

Read more »

City Officials Call for Special Meeting to Resolve Dispute over Pay Increase with Meridian WasteJacksonville City Councilman Ron Salem is calling for a special meeting to address the ongoing dispute between the city and Meridian Waste over a proposed 29% contract rate increase.

Read more »

Park City Fights Food Waste with Zero Food Waste ProgramThe Park City Community Foundation's Zero Food Waste program aims to divert all food waste from landfills by 2030. The initiative provides residents with special bins for compostable items, which are then transformed into natural gas or compost.

Read more »

Chile seeks projects to extract cobalt and rare earths from mining wasteNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Read more »

Musk Scrutinizes Treasury Payments, Seeks to Eliminate $236 Billion in WasteThe Biden administration faces scrutiny over $236 billion in improper payments, prompting calls for greater fiscal responsibility. Elon Musk, a proponent of government efficiency, is leading a review of the Treasury Department's payment system to identify and eliminate waste.

Read more »

Trump Seeks US Ownership of Gaza, Netanyahu Seeks Continued SupportPresident Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader in his second term was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Trump's ambitious vision for its redevelopment, which includes US ownership and long-term involvement. Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure, used the opportunity to seek continued support from Trump, including pressure on Iran and efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

Read more »