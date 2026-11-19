The St. Johns River near Cocoa breaks its 1953 flood record, reaching 17.7 feet. Schools close and emergencies declared as heavy rain pushes levels to 18 feet.

The St. Johns River near Cocoa, Florida, surged to a historic high of 17.7 feet early Thursday morning, shattering a decades-old flood record. This surge occurred as persistent heavy rainfall continued to batter the state, pushing water levels well beyond previous safety thresholds. The National Weather Service confirmed that the river had officially passed its prior maximum and was projected to climb further to 18 feet by later that afternoon.

Water managers recorded the new peak at the gauge station identified as St. Johns River near Cocoa 9W, located in Brevard County. The previous benchmark stood at 17.55 feet, a figure that had remained unbroken since October 1953. During the 24 hours ending at 3:15 a.m. Thursday, the river experienced its highest stage, marking a significant deviation from historical norms and signaling severe hydrological stress in the region.

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Heavy Rain Fuels Record Breaking Surge

Agency meteorologists attributed the rapid rise to extreme rainfall accumulated across the St. Johns River's headwaters. This deluge pushed the waterway near Cocoa through major flood stage and quickly exceeded the long-standing record. The agency warned that additional heavy rain over the next 48 hours could sustain levels above record flood stage through late week and into the weekend. The continuous influx of water from upstream areas ensures that the cresting event at Cocoa is not an isolated incident but part of a larger basin-wide phenomenon.

Forecasts indicate that the river is expected to crest at 18 feet later on Thursday afternoon. This predicted height suggests that the water will remain dangerously high for an extended period, potentially affecting infrastructure and residential zones long after the initial rainfall subsides. The sustained nature of the flood threat highlights the cumulative impact of saturated ground and continuous precipitation on the river system.

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Impact On Local Homes And Roads

At 17.2 feet, floodwaters have already begun penetrating vulnerable areas along the river, including homes in the Lake Poinsett area west of Cocoa. Low-lying residences in Rockledge's Silver Pines subdivision and properties near Shakespeare Park in Cocoa are also experiencing inundation. Infrastructure damage is evident, with docks and the parking area at Lone Cabbage Fish Camp affected by the rising waters, disrupting local access and commerce.

Providence Road west of Cocoa has become impassable, effectively cutting off access to homes near Mullet Lane and Bass Road. Officials have issued strict warnings against driving through floodwaters, which can conceal hidden hazards and exert force against vehicles. Brevard County Emergency Management has advised residents in flood-prone or low-lying areas to prepare to evacuate immediately if conditions deteriorate, rather than waiting for water to reach their properties.

Widespread School Closures And Regional Alerts

The severe weather threat has triggered widespread disruptions across Florida's Atlantic coast. Brevard Public Schools closed all campuses and district offices for the day to ensure student safety. Neighboring Volusia County Schools followed suit, canceling classes for both Thursday and Friday ahead of the Thanksgiving break to mitigate risks associated with flooded roads and unsafe conditions.

School closures extended further south to public districts in Indian River, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, all of which suspended operations on Thursday. These decisions reflect the broader impact of the weather pattern, which has saturated ground and flooded roads across multiple jurisdictions. The coordinated closures underscore the severity of the situation and the priority placed on preventing accidents and ensuring public safety during the storm event.

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Broader Weather Context And Future Forecasts

The rising river responds not only to local rain near Cocoa but also to precipitation across its entire headwaters and upper basin. Heavy precipitation earlier in November saturated the ground, causing runoff that continues to raise downstream levels even as rain eases in some locations. The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for areas near Sanford and DeLand, with forecasters expecting river levels to rise in these zones as well.

Additional rainfall is expected over the coming days in other parts of the St. Johns River system, including locations farther north such as Astor. While the timing and severity vary by gauge, these warnings confirm that the flooding extends far beyond the Cocoa area. Meanwhile, parts of Broward County received 15.3 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending Wednesday, reflecting a wider weather pattern affecting the entire state and complicating recovery efforts.

Resident Safety And Ongoing Monitoring

Florida's governor declared a state of emergency in several counties earlier in November, citing forecasts that the St. Johns River could experience flooding lasting several weeks. This declaration highlights the long-term nature of the threat, which has now materialized with the breaking of the 1953 record. The National Weather Service warning for the Cocoa-area gauge remains in effect until further notice, signaling that vigilance is still required.

Brevard County has urged residents to prepare essential medications, documents, and supplies, and to arrange alternative lodging if water levels rise. The county continues to caution against driving through flooded roads, emphasizing that such actions can push water toward homes and endanger lives. Forecasters will continue to monitor rainfall and river levels, noting that predictions may change as new data becomes available.