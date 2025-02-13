St. Johns County Seeks Input for Superintendent Search Amidst Local News and A$AP Rocky Trial

This article covers several news stories: St. Johns County's superintendent search, a special meeting regarding the Meridian Waste contract, Insider Deals, and the ongoing trial of rapper A$AP Rocky.

St. Johns County is seeking public input as they begin the search for a new superintendent. Councilman Ron Salem has called for a special meeting on Wednesday to determine the next steps regarding the Meridian Waste contract, which is currently facing threats of legal action from the trash hauler against the city of Jacksonville due to payment disputes.

Meanwhile, City Council members have expressed concerns about a lack of fair representation by the general counsel during a recent special meeting. Finally, the article focuses on the ongoing trial of rapper A$AP Rocky, facing charges related to a 2021 shooting. Prosecutors allege that Rocky fired two shots at a former friend, while the defense claims he fired blanks from a non-functional gun. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with a potential sentence of up to 24 years if convicted. The article delves into the details of the case, including the history of the friendship between Rocky and the alleged victim, the events leading up to the shooting, and the conflicting testimonies presented during the trial. The article concludes by summarizing the key arguments presented by both the prosecution and defense, highlighting the potential legal outcomes of the case





