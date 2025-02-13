This article covers various news stories, including St. Johns County's search for a new superintendent, a dispute between Jacksonville and Meridian Waste, Insider Deals for sleep and beauty, tips for saving money with Microsoft apps, and a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia.

St. Johns County is actively seeking public input to guide the search for a new superintendent. Councilman Ron Salem has called for a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the Meridian Waste contract. This comes as the trash hauler threatens legal action against the city of Jacksonville over payment disputes. City Council members have raised concerns about the lack of fair representation by the general counsel during a recent special meeting.

In other news, there are fantastic Insider Deals available to help you create a comfortable sleep environment and enhance your style and beauty. To continue the budget-conscious approach of January, consider owning your Microsoft apps. This can offer significant savings in the long run. On a global stage, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a prisoner swap involving American schoolteacher Marc Fogel. Fogel, who had been wrongfully detained in Russia for over three years, was returned to the U.S. in exchange for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national convicted of cryptocurrency fraud. Fogel, who taught at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, was detained in 2021 after traveling to Russia to teach. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for possession of medically prescribed marijuana. The prisoner swap was a significant diplomatic development, following a phone call between Trump and Putin, where they agreed to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine was the primary focus of the call, with Putin emphasizing the need to address the conflict's root causes and agreeing with Trump on the possibility of a long-term settlement through peace talks.





ST. JOHNS COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT PRISONER SWAP TRASH CONTRACT WAR IN UKRAINE

