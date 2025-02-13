St. Johns County is looking for public feedback on its superintendent search. This news comes as the trash hauler Meridian Waste threatens legal action against the city of Jacksonville over payment disputes. The city council is also grappling with concerns about representation by the general counsel. Other news highlights include retail deals, financial advice, and the dissolution of a potential partnership between Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors.

Meanwhile, other news stories focus on retail deals, financial advice, and the automotive industry. Get ready for some fabulous Insider Deals that will help you enjoy a cozy night's sleep and some that will elevate your style and beauty game. Want to bring low-spend January into the rest of the year? Start by owning your Microsoft apps. The auto industry saw a development as Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors announced the end of their discussions regarding a potential collaborative structure. The joint statement from the automakers revealed their decision to discontinue the partnership, which had initially aimed to finalize an agreement by June and establish a holding company by August. Analysts had questioned the advantages of this collaboration from the outset, given the overlapping model lineups and strengths of the three companies. The industry is currently facing challenges from the emergence of disruptive newcomers like Tesla and BYD, as well as the rapid shift towards electrification. Despite the dissolution of the partnership, Honda and Nissan stated they will continue to collaborate on electric vehicles and smart car technologies, such as autonomous driving. Reports in Japanese media had suggested that negotiations were faltering, citing unnamed sources. Some reports indicated that Nissan was hesitant to assume a subordinate role in the partnership. Nissan recently reported a loss for the July-September quarter due to declining vehicle sales, leading to a plan to cut 9,000 jobs. CEO Makoto Uchida took a 50% pay cut to accept responsibility for the company's financial performance.





