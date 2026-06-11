St Johns County I95 Reopens After Semi Fire While Affordable Housing Tenants Face Sudden Rent Hikes

Traffic on I95 resumes after a semi truck fire, and residents of The Palms at Town Center grapple with unexpected rent increases following new HUD income guidelines.

All lanes on Interstate 95 at mile marker 310 in St Johns County have been reopened after a collision involving a semi truck that caught fire.

The incident caused a temporary closure that lasted several hours while fire crews extinguished the blaze and police cleared debris. Motorists were diverted onto alternate routes and were advised to allow extra travel time. Highway officials confirmed that traffic flow returned to normal by late afternoon and thanked first responders for their swift action.

In a separate but equally troubling development, tenants at The Palms at Town Center, an affordable housing complex, are confronting unexpected rent hikes after the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development adjusted the Area Median Gross Income figures. Residents received mailed notices indicating that their monthly rent could rise by several hundred dollars even though many are still bound by lease agreements that were signed months earlier.

Erica Robinson, a single mother of two, discovered that her rent was slated to increase from roughly fourteen hundred nineteen dollars to one thousand seven hundred eighty five dollars, a jump she described as unaffordable. The notice arrived about sixty days after she moved in and listed a thirty day notice period, prompting confusion and alarm among occupants.

The property management team attributed the sudden adjustments to a systematic error in their billing system and clarified that the changes reflect the new HUD rent limits that apply across the entire development. They emphasized that tenants who signed leases within the past five months, renewed at reduced rates, or applied before the May first notice would retain their original promotional rates. Management has begun reaching out individually to affected residents to explain how the updated guidelines impact each lease.

They also indicated that the numbers in the mailing represent the maximum allowable rents under federal rules and do not guarantee that every household will pay the highest amount. The spokesperson reaffirmed the community's mission to provide stable, affordable housing and promised to use any flexibility permitted by HUD to prevent displacement.

Robinson, who works from home as a medical billing coder and also pays for daycare, expressed frustration over the lack of clear communication and the threat of eviction if she cannot meet the inflated rent. She hopes her experience will encourage other tenants to scrutinize rent adjustments and demand transparency from landlords





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