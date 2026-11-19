St. John’s completed the soft underbelly of its non-conference schedule on Wednesday night with another thumping.

St. John’s completed the soft underbelly of its non-conference schedule on Wednesday night with another thumping. Next up: Las Vegas and the loaded Players Era Festival that will present multiple major challenges for the 13th-ranked Johnnies.

Charles Wenzelberg/NY PostThe first five games certainly didn’t do that. After this 119-72 walloping of Siena inside Carnesecca Arena, the Red Storm have won their five contests by an average of 29.8 points. This one was never in doubt. St. John’s started by reeling off 18 of the game’s first 20 points.

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They led by 17 at the break and by as many as 42 with an even eight minutes to go. The 119 points equaled the third-most points in program history. They shot 55 percent from the field, made 15 3-pointers, had 33 assists and committed just six turnovers. Charles Wenzelberg/NY PostQuinn Ellis notched the first double-double of his college career with 14 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

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Ian Jackson led the way with 22 points, Lefteris Liotopoulos had a career-high 21 off the bench and Keyshawn Hall added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Next week figures to be different. St. John’s opens with Oregon on Tuesday and then meets the winner of No. 9 Texas Tech/No. 23 Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. Advertisement St. John’s put together the schedule with manageable games early on in mind with such a new team.

They have looked good thus far against inferior competition. Now the Red Storm will see how they stack up against far more formidable opposition. Charles Wenzelberg/NY PostCharles Wenzelberg/NY Post