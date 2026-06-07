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St. John’s season on the brink after getting shut out by Alabama, ace Tyler Fay

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St. John’s season on the brink after getting shut out by Alabama, ace Tyler Fay
College World SeriesSt. John's Red Storm
📆6/7/2026 6:13 AM
📰nypost
56 sec. here / 4 min. at publisher
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The start to St. John’s first trip to the Super Regionals in 14 years didn’t go as planned.

The start to St. John’s first trip to the Super Regionals in 14 years didn’t go as planned. Looking to pull off another shocker after eliminating No. 10 Florida State last weekend, the Johnnies couldn’t touch Alabama ace Tyler Fay, while their own top pitcher, Liam O’Leary, struggled mightily.

The result was an ugly 8-0 defeat to the seventh-seeded Crimson Tide at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Saturday night. Now, for the Johnnies to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1980, they will have to win the next two games. It is a difficult task against powerhouse Alabama, which improved to 4-0 in the NCAA Tournament and 24-6 at home.

Their run to the NCAA Tournament marked their second trip in three years to the postseason after a six-year drought. The Red Storm’s best chance against Fay came in the seventh. They loaded the bases with none out, but Fay retired the next three batters in order, ending the threat. He fell apart in the fourth, walking four hitters and forcing in two runs.

Justin Lebron, Alabama’s superstar shortstop and a projected top 20 draft pick, had three hits and two RBIs for the Crimson Tide . The setback snapped the Johnnies’ eight-game winning streak and marked their fifth shutout of the season. Southpaw Evan Chaffee, an Alabama transfer, is expected to get the start Sunday afternoon as St. John’s hopes to keep its season alive.

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