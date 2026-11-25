The biggest concern for St. John’s on Tuesday night didn’t turn out to be a concern at all.

LAS VEGAS — The biggest concern for St. John’s on Tuesday night didn’t turn out to be a concern at all. Ruben Prey outplayed the Ducks’ talented big man, Malique Ewin, and his teammates did the rest as the No. 13 Johnnies cruised to a 90-79 victory at Michelob Ultra Arena to start the Players Era Festival in style.

The reward: A Thanksgiving night showdown with No. 25 Louisville, the first meeting between Pitino and his former school since he was fired in October 2017. After a slow start, Prey has come on. He turned in by far his best performance of the young season, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. Ian Jackson scored 21 points and Quinn Ellis had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

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Keyshawn Hall tallied 17 points after a slow start and Tounde Yessoufou had 14 and six rebounds. St. John’s led by as many as 22 in the second half. Oregon did get within 10 with 3:35 to go, as the Red Storm’s defense grew sluggish. But Ellis answered with a layup and Hall notched a three-point play.

The Ducks did shoot 54 percent from the field in the second half.. The next step in this tournament will be difficult. Louisville is considered one of the most talented teams in the country, and has a big-time big man in Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga.

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Ruben Prey , who had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists, and teammate Reed Bailey battle the Ducks’ Wei Lin for a rebound during St. John’s 90-79 win over Oregon in a Players Era Festival tournament game on Nov. 24, 2026, in Las Vegas. His big concern was the glass. His players responded by out-rebounding Oregon by four, and holding Ewin to seven points. He entered the contest averaging a double-double of 11.8 points and 11.8 rebounds.

St. John’s turned up the intensity over the final 7:11 of the first half, turning a three-point lead into a 15-point cushion at halftime on the strength of an extended 20-8 run. Oregon didn’t score over the final 3:05 as St. John’s added onto the lead by continuing to get to the rim.

The most impressive aspect of the opening half was that St. John’s was down two key players, Hall and Yessoufou, for large portions of the stanza due to foul trouble. Jackson and Prey picked up the slack, combining for 23 points on 6-for-10 shooting in the period. Reed Bailey, Lefteris Liotopoulos and Zsombor Maronka all saw extended action and performed well, particularly on the defensive end.

Oregon, which entered shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range, was ice-cold from deep, missing all seven of its 3-point attempts. The Ducks committed nine turnovers that led to 11 St. John’s points. Early on, the press wasn’t effective. It led to Oregon run-outs.

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But the Ducks tired as the half continued, and struggled to even inbound the ball in the final minutes of the period. Not much changed after halftime. St. John’s pushed the lead to 20 and never really had to sweat out its first game in Las Vegas, setting up a fascinating meeting with Louisville on Thursday.