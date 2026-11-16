St. John’s passes first real test with hard-fought win over Syracuse at MSG

It’s a script that has played out plenty of times in recent years.

A new St. John’s team. A sluggish first half.

Then, after some choice words in the locker room from coach Rick Pitino, a different team takes the court over the final 20 minutes. The 13th-ranked Johnnies shook off an underwhelming opening half to overwhelm Syracuse after halftime in their first test of the young season. St. John’s stymied the Orange and cruised to a 79-62 victory over its old Big East rivals at the Garden on Sunday night.

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A second-half 23-5 run, which included a 7:31 Syracuse scoring drought, flipped the game. The Red Storm really never had to sweat in beating the Orange for the fifth straight time. Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall were terrific, Ian Jackson came on late after a quiet evening and Ruben Prey was pivotal on the defensive end with 11 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Quinn Ellis added 10 points and five assists. St. John’s Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou and forward Keyshawn Hall react after a slam dunk on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. St. John’s seemed in control for most of the first half despite not playing all too well.

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Then, it went into a 5:09 scoring drought that coincided with four turnovers, and lost the lead. Syracuse ripped off an 11-0 run and went into the break up three. The ball movement was stagnant, there were way too many one-pass possessions and at least on a few occasions, an extra pass may have resulted in a layup or a dunk.

St. John’s Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou dunks during the second half against Syracuse Orange on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. Hall and Jackson combined to shoot 5 of 15 from the field, while Prey was 0-for-4. Anthony scored 10 points off the bench, most of them coming on isolations against. Syracuse’s bench outscored St. John’s 12-2 and was plus-five on the glass.

The Johnnies didn’t attempt a single free throw across the opening 20 minutes. Syracuse scored the first basket of the second half, then St. John’s turned the water off. A 16-0 run followed. Hall capped it with a 3-pointer after scoring inside.

The lead swelled to 17 later in the half after a Hall 3-point play.