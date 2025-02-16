St. John's Faces Crucial Rematch Against Creighton for Big East Title Hopes

St. John's battles Creighton for Big East supremacy with a chance to clinch the conference title. The Johnnies, coming off a loss to Villanova, face a tough challenge without injured star Deivon Smith.

St. John's , having demonstrated resilience throughout the season, faces a crucial rematch against Creighton after suffering their first loss of 2025. The Johnnies rebounded from an initial 1-2 trip to the Bahamas with six straight wins and bounced back from a New Year's Eve setback at Creighton with a 10-game winning streak. Now, they aim to secure a significant victory against the 24th-ranked and second-place Bluejays at Madison Square Garden .

A win would bolster their chances of capturing the program's first outright Big East regular-season title since 1986, establishing a two-game lead over Creighton, No. 18 Marquette, and Connecticut with five games remaining. Conversely, a loss would result in a tie, giving Creighton the advantage due to their two previous victories over St. John's. Both teams enter the game following frustrating losses that ended impressive winning streaks. Creighton fell to UConn at home after a nine-game run, while St. John's experienced their first defeat since January 11th against Villanova. \Despite the significance of the matchup, St. John's will be without injured sparkplug Deivon Smith, one of their top 3-point shooters and a key player in their transition game. Smith has been sidelined since suffering a bruised right shoulder on January 11th. His absence further depletes the Johnnies' already thin bench, which has contributed to 26 percent of the team's minutes, ranking among the lowest in the country. Coach Rick Pitino indicated that little-used Greek guard Lefteris Liotopoulos could see an expanded role, but Creighton is likely to exploit his inexperience at the defensive end. Fellow freshman Jaiden Glover, who has also seen limited minutes, is another backcourt option. \The absence of Smith significantly impacts St. John's offensive dynamics. Pitino acknowledged that the team's fast breaks are effectively halved without him, and it alters Zuby Ejiofor's offensive opportunities. In the first meeting, a one-point Bluejays victory, St. John's struggled to contain Creighton's big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, the three-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. Kalkbrenner's five blocked shots and several more alterations restricted St. John's to a season-low 56 points on 36.8 percent shooting. Ejiofor, who has seen his offensive production decrease in recent games, aims to be more proactive and capitalize on early opportunities. He recognizes the need to generate more energy and improve his overall performance





