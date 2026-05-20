In the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, St. John's Eve is celebrated with a tortellata, a feast built specifically around eating tortellini filled with Swiss chard, ricotta, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. This traditional pasta dish is made by mixing flours, eggs, and flour gradually until a thick batter forms, and by rolling and sealing the tortellini.

This traditional pasta, filled with Swiss chard and ricotta, is a centerpiece of Parma's annual St. John's Eve feast. The tortellini, a culinary tradition and one of the region's most recognizable specialties, are made from a mixture of ingredients including greens, ricotta, and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

The filling is made by melting butter, sautéing Swiss chard, combining with ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and a pinch of nutmeg and salt. A pasta machine or hand-rolling is used to flatten the dough. The tortellini are then sealed by pressing down tightly around the filling. The tortellini are brought to a boil and served with a sage butter sauce





SAVEURMAG / 🏆 115. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Italian Tortellini Pasta Machine Rolling Sealing Frying Sage Butter Sauce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Thune stays neutral after Cassidy loses shot at Senate runoff“We'll see how it plays out, but at this point, it's going to be up to the voters,” Thune told the Washington Examiner about the Louisiana Senate showdown.

Read more »

John Travolta reacts to attention his viral Cannes beret looks have gottenThe actor explained his choice to wear multiple berets and matching glasses that had his fans buzzing over his striking appearance.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mushroom Swiss BurgersFrom fast-food favorites to sit-down classics, find out which restaurant chains serve the best mushroom swiss burgers.

Read more »

Scottish Republic's Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis headlinesEwan McGregor, the Hollywood star and Trainspotting actor, makes a World Cup rallying cry for Scotland in a moving video. Meanwhile, Scottish Republic secures a place in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. Eve Mavrakis, McGregor's ex-wife, puts the Los Angeles mansion they once shared on the rental market.

Read more »