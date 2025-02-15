St. John's Coach Pitino Focuses on One Game at a Time as Top 16 Rankings Approach

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino remains unfazed by the upcoming NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee's projected Top 16 seeds announcement, emphasizing a one-game-at-a-time approach. He acknowledges the importance of the upcoming matchup against No. 24 Creighton, highlighting the significance of the game for both teams' Big East championship aspirations.

Rick Pitino , the head coach of St. John's , maintains a focused approach despite the upcoming NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee's projected Top 16 seeds announcement. Pitino, a Naismith Hall of Fame coach, dismissed the significance of the rankings, emphasizing his commitment to a one-game-at-a-time strategy. He explained that his team's previous performance, particularly their defensive lapses, had prevented them from securing a higher national ranking.

Pitino stressed the importance of taking nothing for granted and avoiding distractions. While Pitino downplays the impact of the rankings, center Zuby Ejiofor acknowledged the value of recognition. He stated that being included in the Top 16 would be a significant achievement for the team, staff, and community. They have been striving towards this goal throughout the season.St. John's, currently ranked No. 9, faces a crucial matchup against No. 24 Creighton at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm's 10-game winning streak ended in a loss to Villanova on Wednesday. Their previous defeat came against Creighton on New Year's Eve. A victory on Sunday would propel St. John's into a two-game lead over the Bluejays and secure a season sweep. The Red Storm also remains without senior guard Deivon Smith (bruised shoulder) until he is fully recovered. Pitino stated that they will only play Smith when he is 100% healthy, both mentally and physically. Despite the absence of Smith, Ejiofor expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt and perform effectively. He highlighted the readiness of other players to step up and contribute





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NCAA Basketball St. John's Rick Pitino Creighton Big East Top 16 Seeds Projected Rankings Deivon Smith Zuby Ejiofor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Men’s College Basketball Watchability: St. John’s, Rick Pitino Face Top-10 TestThe Red Storm get a major chance to pad their thin resume. Plus, Cooper Flagg gets his first dose of the Duke-UNC rivalry against the reeling Tar Heels.

Read more »

Rick Pitino Has St. John’s Back on TopThe Red Storm picked up their first marquee win of the season on Tuesday, beating No. 13 Marquette.

Read more »

St. John’s wing RJ Luis is ‘100%’ going pro after this season, Rick Pitino saysSt. John's wing RJ Luis is '100%' going pro after this season, Rick Pitino says

Read more »

St. John's star RJ Luis likely to go pro after season: Rick PitinoSt. John’s fans should appreciate him while he’s here.

Read more »

St. John's Rick Pitino knows his 'window is closing' -- but it doesn't sound imminentRick Pitino’s window may be closing, as he said during an interview with Fox Sports over the weekend, but it doesn’t sound like it will be shut when this season is complete.

Read more »

Rick Pitino has delivered on his promise: St. John's is backRick Pitino's team continues to deliver on his guarantee, this time with a win over No. 11 Marquette.

Read more »