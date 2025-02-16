St. John's Clinches Big East Title Contention with Gritty Victory Over Creighton

St. John's recent win against Creighton solidifies their position as a top contender for the Big East regular season title. The Johnnies showcased their defensive prowess and offensive firepower, led by RJ Luis's dominant performance.

St. John's secured a gritty victory against No. 24 Creighton , a win that significantly boosts their chances of claiming the Big East regular season title for the first time since 1986. The ninth-ranked Johnnies now lead the Big East standings, holding a two-game advantage over both Creighton and Marquette after this hard-fought 79-73 triumph. Their impressive performance places them as a projected No. 4 seed in the March Madness tournament if it began today.St.

John's dominance was evident on the defensive end, limiting Creighton to a dismal 35 percent shooting after halftime. They capitalized on Creighton's 15 turnovers, converting them into a crucial 20 points. This victory marks St. John's highest win total since the 1999-2000 season and serves as a powerful response to their previous losses against Villanova and Creighton. RJ Luis solidified his candidacy for Big East Player of the Year with a stellar performance, racking up 23 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. Kadary Richmond contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Zuby Ejiofor followed suit with 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Deivon Smith, who was unexpectedly available, provided an energetic spark off the bench with eight points and three assists. Luis's clutch floater with 4:38 remaining pushed St. John's to a 66-59 lead. Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had briefly left the game due to a foot injury, returned to the court, fueling a surge from the Bluejays. However, St. John's maintained control, ultimately securing a significant victory that propels them closer to their historic Big East title





